We return at night

For the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the third race of this season, Formula 1 will return to a weekend at night to Marina Bayanother city circuit located in the heart of the capital Singapore. What will prevail, at least as far as weather conditions are concerned, will therefore be temperatures and potential risks of rain, especially during qualifying and the race, with the classic format which will not include the Sprint.

Rain warning for Saturday and Sunday

While free practice on Friday will take place under mostly clear sky conditions, with a low chance of rain, the same may not be the case for the rest of the weekend, with the qualifying and the race who will also present a strong risk of thunderstorms on the capital of Singapore. On the artificial island of Marina Bay, the most worrying thing will be the appointment with the race, with precipitation estimated at 70% and showers at 41%with the first showers which, as reported by accuweather.comcould appear as early as Saturday evening, albeit with less intensity.

F1 2023, Singapore Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 15 September

Clear sky

Chance of precipitation: 25% (thunderstorms 6%)

Max/min temperatures: 26/31°C

Wind: SE 11 km/h, gusts at 28 km/h

Saturday 16 September

Sky: thunderstorm in some areas

Chance of precipitation: 40% (thunderstorms 26%)

Max/min temperatures: 26°C/32°C

Wind: SE 11 km/h, gusts at 32 km/h

Sunday 17 September

Sky: rain and thunderstorms

Chance of precipitation: 69% (thunderstorms 41%)

Max/min temperatures: 35/37°C

Wind: S 9 km/h, gusts at 28 km/h

So last year

A race which, in the best case scenario, could present conditions very similar to those of 2022, when F1 returned to Marina Bay after two years of waiting due to the COVID-19 emergency. In that case, in the hours before the start, rain fell on the circuit, which stopped before the start, leaving the track wet. Not surprisingly, the pilots mounted the intermediate tires for a good part of the race, with long annexes and errors that occurred even after the choice to focus on dry tires with the progressive improvement of the conditions. The winner was in the end Sergio Perezgood at overtaking poleman Charles Leclerc at the start and finishing ahead of the latter and the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.