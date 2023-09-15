Singapore, Vasseur analyzes Ferrari’s perfect Friday

Judging by the words of the drivers yesterday, it seemed that Ferrari would have to race for positions outside the podium: “We suffer in high load circuits“, this was the warning from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Instead, Friday in Singapore told a completely different story. Ferrari in fact led the standings in both PL1 and PL2: it is still Friday, but it has never happened this year. Frederic knows this well Vasseurwho over the months has learned not to expose himself too much on the rest of the weekend and therefore preaches calm, but cannot help but admit that this was a day as beautiful as it was unexpected.

The French team principal defined today as Ferrari’s best Friday of 2023 and does not want to think about the seven-tenths gap inflicted on Red Bull. Indeed, he thinks that tomorrow the Milton Keynes team will be able to react.

Vasseur’s words

“First of all, it’s probably our best Friday since the start of the season, a little unexpected on a track of this type but we did a good job. However, qualifying is tomorrow, not today, and it will be very much a question of preparation and tire management. In any case it is always better to start like this than in the center of the group“, this is his comment to Sky Sports F1.

“It’s difficult to say whether we can aim for pole position because tomorrow we will all be very close, we have to focus on ourselves and we have room for improvement, but I think this applies to everyone. We need to focus on our work and on preparing the tires for the flying lap, because I think it will be a crucial factor, as well as on the set-up of the car. So far everything has gone well, we had a good Friday with two riders who both have the pace and it’s very positive“, continued the Frenchman. “Honestly I want to focus on ourselves, not on the other teams: we don’t care what happens to Red Bull. We already have enough work to do with the car and the drivers without thinking about others. Probably tomorrow they will react and find their paceit’s true that today they had a difficult day and when you have more pressure on you you make a few more mistakes, but we have to focus on ourselves without thinking about others, it’s none of my business“.