Williams, problems with the ERS of Albon’s car

After the latest great performances, topped off with a points finish at both Zandvoort and Monza, there is great anticipation for Alex’s Williams Albon. The beautiful Gulf livery, however, was not seen much today: the fault of a failure in the ERS system of the Mercedes engine which forced the former Red Bull driver into the pits for almost all of PL2.

Albon, in fact, arrives on Saturday with few references and will try to recover the ground lost in PL3 to put both the race and the qualification in place, an aspect in which the Anglo-Thai has put himself in great evidence in 2023 (six accesses to the Q3 on 14 occasions) and which is even more important in Singapore.

Albon’s words

“We think the problem is related to drums; I started my lap and thought everything was fine, but then I started to lose power as I went down the straight. I think we already know the problem, so it shouldn’t be too long to fix. Other than that, the car didn’t perform badly and I don’t think we will suffer any penalties (for possible replacements, ed.), but we will take a thorough look this evening. With the lack of time to shoot, we will have to go a little more dark, but everything should be fine for PL3 tomorrow“, commented Albon.

Sargeant’s words

“PL2 went much better than PL1, so it was a good step forward“added teammate Logan Sargeant, last in the morning and penultimate in the afternoon. “I did a semi-decent lap on the soft tyre, but I made a mistake in the last corner which cost us the lap time. Tomorrow we will have a couple of different parts available that should help me. As a team, we knew it would be a difficult weekend. We just have to try to find a way around these limitations as best we can“.