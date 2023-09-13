The design of the track has long earned Singapore the nickname of “Monaco of Asia”. Just like the Principality stage, the Asian trip is anticipated by a sense of excitement and curiosity. Its nature as a city track is distant from that of the tracks on which the cars are normally designed to race, mixing up the balance of power. The FIA ​​then takes care of increasing the variables at play, whose technical directives threaten to impact some more than others, unbalancing the forces on the field.

The technical directives: from the bottom to the wings

For decades the Federation has been fighting against the exploitation of the flexibility of components for aerodynamic purposes. Given the non-existence of perfectly non-deformable materials, the regulation prescribes static tests that verify compliance with a maximum deformation under an applied load, but colliding with the impossibility of replicating perfectly the distribution of real loads. Over the years, the FIA ​​has equipped itself to make static tests increasingly demanding, but this is not the case.

From Singapore the Federation bans a series of production techniques, material processing and construction features – generically called “mechanisms” – exploited to circumvent technical checks. In fact, some teams made use of components designed to comply with the static tests, then managing to deform in those particular real load conditions that inspectors could not replicate. The FIA’s intent is to better specify the basic principles already existing in the regulation, to prevent them from being infringed.

Particular attention is paid to the front wings, in particular to the sliding of the flaps against the internal drifts. Waché, Red Bull technical director, points the finger at Aston Martin and Mercedes, but it is rumored that technical directive 018, which also concerns the beam wing and rear wing, is not irrelevant for Red Bull either. Clarifications are then added to all of this TD039, dating back to 2022 and concerning the compliance of the skate under the bottom. FIA’s concern is that some materials and production techniques reduce wear on the floor, in that case allowing the car to work closer to the ground.

Those directly affected by the TD039 will be forced to modify the floor and raise the car, losing some overall load points. The TD018, on the other hand, affects aerodynamic efficiency by acting on the deformation of the front wing. However, the bending of the wing does not only occur in a straight line, but also in high-speed corners. They should therefore not be overlooked any balance losseswith the possibility that the new directive could change some balance of power.

The effect of the directives

At the moment it is difficult to quantify the effect of the latest directives. Waché also predicts that for some the stiffening of the front wing will cost no more than 1-2 tenths per lap, which in such a compact group of chasers however can equate to several positions. Furthermore, estimating that Red Bull has half a second ahead of its competition, 1 tenth would equate to a fifth more or less recovery work for its rivals ahead of next year.

The actual impact of the technical directives in any case will depend on how many areas between the wings and the bottom are affected, on the individual car and on the track. On this front, the FIA’s interventions may not be easily noticeable in Singapore. The Asian one is the second slowest track in the world championship, with five corners under 100 km/h and only one above 150 km/h. Aerodynamics will have reduced importance, which is why Suzuka will be definitely more indicative the impact of the directives.

A true citizen

More than the technical directives, in Singapore it is the track itself that has the possibility of unbalancing the balance on the field. The track retains its Asian Monte Carlo DNA, despite the removal of four corners from the final sector. The straight starting from turn 14 is now 400 meters longer, but still remains shorter than the already short stretch of the first sector. The engineers agree that the innovations at the track they do not change the aerodynamic configurationwhich remains from maximum load.

The effects of the new route mainly concern tires. Four corners equate to as many fewer accelerations, reducing the workload on the tyres. This will make it easier to contain overheating of the rear tires not only in the race, but also in qualifying towards the end of the lap. It also reduces the stress and heat generated by the brakes, which in turn influences front axle pressures and temperatures.

If the renewed Singapore leads to an increase in overtaking it will not be due to the new mini-straight, but rather to the race dynamics. The circuit now has a smoother flow, making it easier to follow each other without slipping and overheating the tires. The new layout therefore does not come close to a high-speed track, so much so that the accelerator will remain open for just 50% of the time. The average lap times in qualifying should be around 180 km/h, a far cry from the 215 km/h of Baku and closer to the 170 km/h of Monacowhere we had already seen how attackable Red Bull was.

The values ​​in the field

Red Bull does not hide a relative concern for Singapore. The RB19 has already shown that it doesn’t like the bumps of street circuits, being designed to work low and rigid. For the same reason low speed curves They are not his strong point, just as the maximum load configuration is not. The RB19 also revolves around set-ups that favor race pace, while in qualifying it struggles to express the same potential. Overtaking in Singapore is not impossible, but it is still prohibitive. If the world champions were to miss the pole, as already happened in Baku, Budapest and Monza, the road to victory could be uphill.

Ferrari does not start again from the podium in Monza, but rather from the suffering of Zandvoort in conditions of high load, a great limitation of the Red. On the other hand, Singapore’s slow speeds, which bring mechanical grip to the surface, will help hide the problem. We will therefore have to wait for Suzuka to evaluate those progress in high load management which Vasseur spoke about after the Zandvoort stage.

The Cavallino has often been incisive in Singapore, with its four poles since 2015, denoting a good interpretation of the track and a design tradition that knows how to enhance traction when exiting corners. Furthermore, on citizens the driver can make the difference, as long as he can rely on a car that gives him confidence. After failing to do so in Monaco, where the SF-23 bounced around corners, this is Ferrari’s biggest challenge in Asia.

Mercedes it is one of the great candidates for the podium, with the W14 which in Barcelona, ​​Budapest and Zandvoort proved to perform well in a high load configuration. What is worrying, if anything, is the poor rotation in the center of the corner and the sliding on exit. Among the great expectations it also stands out Aston Martin, in great shape in Zandvoort and even more so in Munich. The 90° curves of the citizens mask the instability of the AMR23 when traveling, also highlighting its traction qualities. McLaren instead he is preparing for a new weekend in defence, aware that low speed corners are one of his weak points. However, between the new directives and the typical unpredictability of street circuits, predictions for Singapore are the only thing where it is more difficult to say too much.