The spectacular nature of the event, the fact that it runs at night with the city skyline in the background, the difficulties in skimming the walls in one of the toughest events on a physical level for the drivers and mechanically for the teams. There are numerous reasons that make the Singapore Grand Prix one of the most anticipated stages of the calendar which, since 2008, has represented the night race par excellence in Formula 1.

Over the years, the layout has varied on several occasions, starting with the removal of the famous “Singapore Sling” chicane in 2013, replaced by a left-hander. Due to construction work in the Marina Bay area, the track design was also revisited for this year’s race, eliminating the sequence of four almost 90 degree bends in the third sector which passed under the grandstand.

The part of the track that was previously made up of turns 16-19 is now a single straight, almost 400 meters long, which starts from where the old turn 15 was located and extends up to the chicane where turn 20 was located last year. which from this season will become turn 16. This change will make the track faster, firstly because the total length of the lap is now less than five kilometers and, secondly, because the track has now become much smoother.

Overview of the new straight Photo by: Uncredited

This will also mean that the teams will have fewer seconds available to evaluate a strategy in the event of a possible undercut or possible Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car entry, a rather common situation in Singapore.

In addition to making the lap time much faster, the changes will reduce the efforts needed on the braking system, which will now have more time to breathe, and on the tires, which will not have to deal with the slow stretch that, until last season, represented one of the most challenging areas in the traction phase.

“I think it will be easier on the tyres, because all the braking and traction zones and the degradation that comes with that should be a little bit easier,” Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough told Motorsport.com.

Cars will race towards the new Turn 16 (bottom image) before turning right and passing the new Bayfront Grandstand at Turn 17. Photo by: Uncredited

“Normally what happened was that at the end of the lap, as there wasn’t much recovery time for the tyres, the rears in particular were hot with the old layout. This way, however, the tires cooled down a bit before the last corners. However, probably, thanks to everything else [del giro]the load required by the circuit will always be maximum and will not change much”.

Williams’ head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson, suggested that the changes to the track will help those cars that favor fast sections, such as the FW45: “The change to the track probably helps us because four corners have been eliminated. So It’s probably useful.”

“But I think that, more seriously, the nature of the circuit will change a lot. Not so much for the load level, but for the braking phase, which is always difficult. The energy that the brakes have to manage, the degradation of the rear tyres, it’s always very difficult when you get to the last sector. So having removed those corners from that part of the circuit changes the characteristics of the circuit a lot for everyone, obviously. Hopefully this plays a little more to the strengths of our car”.

The modified section of the Singapore runway Photo by: Uncredited

Contrasting opinions, however, at Alpine. On the one hand, Pierre Gasly expressed his regret because he was certain that the low-speed sections could have played in favor of the A523, while Esteban Ocon underlined how, at the very least, this new section will help create new overtaking opportunities: “It was very, very good news. On the track that you don’t like to drive so much, the fact that they changed it is very good news. Hopefully it helps overtaking, which was impossible before. I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to get close and This will change a lot of things.”