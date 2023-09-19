Singapore, 16 September 2017. Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel conquered the pole position of the Grand Prix with a time of 1’39”491”, ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the second Red of Kimi Raikkonen. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, direct rivals in the chase for the title, did not go beyond fourth position with a time of 1’40”126”’, for more than six tenths late. In that pole Vettel put a lot of his talent and his harmony with the Asian citizen, perfectly supported by his car. To date, the 2017 Ferrari is still the best manifesto of the characteristics necessary to stand out in the Singapore night.

The change of regulation

2017 is the year the new regulations came into force, a rare example in modern Formula 1 in which the FIA ​​is looking for an increase in performance. The track width of the cars goes from 1800 to 2000 mm, while the bottom widens by 200 mm. The result is an increase of approximately 25% in the load releasedprojecting the cars into a new dimension of acceleration and speed, encouraging the teams to carefully choose design priorities.

As often happens at the dawn of a new regulatory cycle, the minds of the teams give life to cars with different concepts. This is the case of Mercedes and Ferrari, who despite their differences achieve a reasonable balance, providing a challenge that continues until the last third of the championship. At the time the regulation It does not impose any limits on the pace of the cars, a freedom perfectly exploited by Mercedes, which designs a car with a large distance between the front and rear wheels. Ferrari, on the other hand, chooses to focus on a wheelbase that is over 100 mm shorter, a contrast that leads the two rivals to alternate on the top step of the podium depending on the type of track.

Long wheelbase and short wheelbase

Thanks to the record length of the W08, Mercedes can count on a larger surface area to generate downforce. This gives the Brackley car excellent aerodynamic efficiency, giving it load and stability in fast corners. The low aerodynamic resistance then gives it precious km/h in acceleration, with the contribution of the best power unit of the lot. On tracks like Silverstone, in the hands of Lewis Hamilton the W08 is unmatchable for anyone, but on the twisty Singaporeans and Monte Carlo the merits of the long-wheelbase design are of little use.

Conversely, the Cavallino SF70H was created with a shorter wheelbase, thus having less surface area to release load. On the other hand, the compactness of the Rossa ensures a smaller polar moment of inertia and less yaw resistance. In other words, there Ferrari 2017 is mechanically agile in changes of direction, with excellent rotation ability in the tight radius curves typical of city circuits. The low speeds of Singapore also make the engine and aerodynamic efficiency delay from Mercedes almost irrelevant.

Not just step

The conceptual differences between the two rivals of the 2017 season are not limited to size. In fact, another novelty of the new regulations is the growth of the tires: wider by 80 mm at the rear and above all by 60 mm at the front. The change is crucial, as it results in more turbulence coming from the front wheels damaging the aerodynamics of the surface. The effect becomes greater in those curves that require large steering angles, such as those found on street circuits. From this point of view, the aerodynamics of the SF70H are well optimized for those conditions in which it travels with large yaw and steering angles, thanks also to the study reserved for sides and bargeboards in the center of the carso much so that he becomes a source of inspiration for his opponents.

There is also a further fundamental difference between the SF70H and the W08. Compared to Mercedes, Ferrari works with a greater rake angle, therefore with a marked inclination of the frame forward to favor the performance of the rear diffuser. At the other end of the car this also translates into bringing the front wing closer to the ground, improving its efficiency and the load released. In this way the Rossa manages to combat the typical understeering behavior of single-seaters in low-speed corners, but not only that. For balance reasons, the mechanics of the rear suspension are softer in adjustments, helping to find grip and traction when exiting the bends. The SF70H thus has all it takes to establish itself as the queen of city circuits in the 2017 season.

The structure beyond the project

Six years later, the 2017 Ferrari remains the best example of the mix of qualities that are enhanced by a track like Singapore: reduced aerodynamic sensitivity to steering angles and yaw; agility and rotation in the center of the curve; stable rear capable of enhancing traction. It is no coincidence that during the same season, the Cavallino achieved a double in qualifying and in the race at the Monaco Grand Prix. In Singapore, however, to impose itself on the other Ferraris it is not enough to deploy the SF70H on the track. On the contrary, the Asian weekend turns out to be anything but easy for the search for the set-up, with the team struggling to find the correct balance and to keep the tires in the right temperature window.

“I don’t know where he found the time”, Vettel’s first words after pole on Saturday. “Yesterday and this morning we struggled. The car was difficult but it progressively improved. I touched the wall with my right hind leg and thought about staying calm, but I’m really happy. This track is incredible and when you feel the car come to life, you can do whatever you want.” The analysis of the German sample is the image of how the design characteristics alone are not sufficient, but must be tuned to instill maximum confidence in the pilot, especially on a citizen with no margin for error. Even more than the short wheelbase or the rake, this is probably the main historical lesson from the 2017 Singapore qualifying sessions, often overshadowed by the race the following day, still etched in the memories of all Ferrari drivers.