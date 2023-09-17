Red Bull returns to develop the RB19, a car capable of winning all the Grands Prix held so far. The last noteworthy update for the world champions was before the summer break, when the new bellies coupled with a revised bottom made their debut in Budapest. Since then resources in Milton Keynes have been decisively diverted to project 2024but that didn’t stop Red Bull from showing up in Singapore with some new features.

The bottom

The Anglo-Austrian team worked on the outer edge of the surface, an area traditionally the subject of great attention for the team. The central rise is now extended towards the rear, offering space for the addition of a second vortex generator and increasing the camber of the profile. Red Bull goes in search of a slight increase in aerodynamic loadalso being able to take advantage of an extra vortex to seal the bottom from the external environment.

The rear wing

In Singapore, Red Bull returns to using the maximum load wing, seen for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix. In Asia the same wing is fitted with a different mobile upper profile. The innovation is concentrated in the external area connecting to the vertical bulkhead of the endplate. In fact, the edge of the flap is now entirely detached from the rest of the aileron body, to the advantage of the overall efficiency of the wing.

The one seen on the RB19 in Singapore is actually a solution inspired by the smaller team. In Budapest in fact AlphaTauri had been first to introduce a similar geometry, which the opponents evidently considered very advantageous. In fact, several teams have followed the example of the Faenza team, including Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin. Now for Red Bull it is a question of seeing whether in the remaining races the other two medium and low load rear wings will also be modified to implement the same solution.