Pos. Pilot Team Detachment/Withdrawal Turns GpV 1 C. Sainz Ferrari 1:46.37.418 62 1:37.666 2 L. Norris McLaren +0.812 62 1:38.046 3 L. Hamilton Mercedes +1,269 62 1:35.867 4 C. Leclerc Ferrari +21,177 62 1:38.275 5 M. Verstappen Red Bull +21.441 62 1:36.575 6 P. Gasley Alpine +38.441 62 1:38.277 7 OR. Plates McLaren +41.479 62 1:38.492 8 S. Perez* Red Bull +59,534 62 1:37.108 9 L. Lawson AlphaTauri +65,918 62 1:39.028 10 K. Magnussen Haas +72,116 62 1:38.107 11 TO. Albon Williams +73,417 62 1:37.342 12 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo +83,649 62 1:39.316 13 No. Hülkenberg Haas +86.201 62 1:39.923 14 L. Sargeant Williams +86,889 62 1:38.531 15 F. Alonso Aston Martin +87,603 62 1:36.456 Rit. G. Russell Mercedes Accident 61 1:36.273 Rit. V. Bottas Alfa Romeo Gearbox problem 51 1:38.075 Rit. AND. Or with Alpine Gearbox problem 42 1:39.930 Rit. Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri Accident 0

*Sergio Perez penalized 5 seconds for contact with Alex Albon.

If the match in Singapore were a football match, it could be summed up with 70 minutes of melina and another 20 of siege. Ferrari plays in defense on what they built yesterday, and they succeed with a strategically perfect Sunday, in which the great leader – like the liberos of the past – is Carlos Sainz, who crowns his magical period with the second career victory. The Spaniard defends yesterday’s pole position with a great start at the start, then – also taking advantage of the shield of Charles Leclerc, second on the soft tire, overtaking George Russell at the start – moves on to managing the race pace, aware that the track position is very important in Marina Bay and that on the long runs the SF-23 experiences more difficulty than rival cars.

The race, for Sainz, seems to be going downhill with the first Safety Car in which all the leading drivers stop for the first stop, thus eliminating one of the few variables that can put the #55 in difficulty. There Mercedeshowever, shuffled the cards three-quarters of the way through the race, taking advantage of the Virtual Safety Car (which came out after a technical failure on Esteban Ocon’s Alpine) to stop both George Russell that Lewis Hamilton and fit them with new medium tires against the hard used ones of those in front. The W14s are eaten without problems Charles Leclerc and they arrive with five laps to go on the Norris-Sainz pair, who however team up as old teammates. Sainz slows down specifically to give DRS to Norris and allow him to defend himself from the W14s: mission successful, and Russell in a desperate attempt to pass Norris ends up on the wall, giving podium number 196 to Lewis Hamilton.

Just as in 1988 – the last season in which Formula 1 enjoyed such a long streak of victories – it was Ferrari that interrupted McLaren’s streak. Then it was in Monza with the splendid Berger-Alboreto double, today with a masterpiece from Sainz which puts to rest any doubts about how much the Spaniard deserves the renewal of his contract with the Scuderia. Unlucky, however, was Leclerc, who lost a lot of time in the first stop due to traffic in the pit lane, and from second found himself sixth and forced to rebuild his race from scratch. The Monegasque finishes ahead of Max Verstappen, which even in the worst weekend of the year manages to enter the top-5, taking advantage of the RB19’s perhaps more humane but still competitive pace. Also scoring points were Pierre Gasly, Oscar Piastri (great comeback from 17th place), Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Kevin Magnussen. However, it was a race to forget for Fernando Alonsolast among those who reach the finish line between penalties and an AMR23 in free fall compared to the one appreciated at the beginning of the year.

Formula 1 returns to the track next weekend on the iconic Suzuka circuit. We start on Friday at dawn: FP1 at 4.30am Italian time, the second free practice session at 8am. PL3 will be on Saturday at 4.30am, the last opportunity for the teams to modify the cars before the arrival of Parc Fermé and fine-tune the set-up to try to triumph among the Japanese bends. On Saturday the fight for pole will begin at 8, on Sunday the race at 7.