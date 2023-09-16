F1 Singapore, the PL3 ranking

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 C. Sainz Ferrari 1:32.065 ( S ) – 22 2 G. Russell Mercedes 1:32.134 ( S ) +0.069 19 3 L. Norris McLaren 1:32.303 ( S ) +0.238 16 4 M. Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.378 ( S ) +0.313 20 5 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.381 ( S ) +0.316 24 6 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.535 ( S ) +0.470 17 7 OR. Plates McLaren 1:32.730 ( S ) +0.665 17 8 S. Perez Red Bull 1:32.784 ( S ) +0.719 19 9 No. Hülkenberg Haas 1:32.896 ( S ) +0.831 17 10 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.945 ( S ) +0.880 18 11 K. Magnussen Haas 1:32.970 ( S ) +0.905 15 12 AND. Or with Alpine 1:32.979 ( S ) +0.914 18 13 F. Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.051 ( S ) +0.986 18 14 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.126 ( S ) +1,061 22 15 P. Gasley Alpine 1:33.351 ( S ) +1,286 19 16 L. Lawson AlphaTauri 1:33.357 ( S ) +1,292 18 17 TO. Albon Williams 1:33.370 ( S ) +1,305 14 18 V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:33.540 ( S ) +1,475 26 19 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:33.637 ( S ) +1,572 24 20 L. Sargeant Williams 1:33.708 ( S ) +1,643 15 See also De Meo: "Renault transformation proceeds fast" | FormulaPassion.it

F1 Singapore, the news of PL3

Three clues don’t make proof, but we’re close: the Ferrari also leads the standings in the third free practice session, achieving a clean sweep after yesterday’s performance. It’s still Carlos Sainz the fastest: the Spaniard laps in 1:32.065 and confirms how the SF-23 is very competitive on the flying lap, a very important factor in the Singapore weekend.

The Spaniard beats George by 69 thousandths Russellwhile an excellent Lando placed in third position Norris on the updated MCL60. Fourth place for a very nervous Max Verstappenwho fought for an hour against the gearbox of his Red Bull, even defining the behavior of the RB19 as unacceptable: only at the last attempt did the Dutchman move to +0.313 from Sainz and three thousandths ahead of Charles Leclerc who can’t find a spotless ride. However, the Monegasque is confident of finding the perfect lap in a few hours, when he will count, in a qualifying that promises to be very close.

Closing out the top-10 are Hamilton, Piastri, Perez (who confirms yesterday’s seven-tenths of delay), Hülkenberg and Tsunoda, with Fernando’s Aston Martin further behind than expected Alonsoonly 13th, one second behind Sainz.

F1 Singapore, PL3 live

Here you can reread the entire live broadcast of Singapore’s PL3.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track this afternoon for qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. The fight for pole position will start at 3pm: as usual it will be fundamental on a circuit where it is very complicated to overtake and the track position takes on capital importance in view of a race that will start at 2pm tomorrow. The Grand Prix could offer the first verdict of the season, awarding the sixth Constructors’ title in history to Red Bull.