Marina Bay, home to this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, will already offer 3 DRS zones. Yet pilots want more. During the press conferences held today, on the eve of the first day on the track with the first two rounds of free practice, the question was asked almost in unison: we need a fourth DRS zone.

Compared to previous years, the Singapore track has been significantly changed from turn 16 to turn 19. Where previously there were 4 corners, there is now a straight and the drivers would like to try to exploit it with another DRS zone to make sure to encourage overtaking, which at Marina Bay has often been a problem due to the nature of the circuit.

“The new section will certainly improve things, but are we heading towards a race in which it will be possible to overtake it easily? I don’t think so”, declared this afternoon Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Racing driver confirmed by the team this morning together with his teammate Guan Yu Zhou.

“It remains a difficult track to overtake on. Most drivers expected to have another DRS zone in the new straight that has been created. I’m sure there will be discussions about that.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine driver, proposed a last-minute test: “At the moment we are all pushing to try to have another DRS zone. The FIA ​​is worried about safety in the left-hand bend that leads onto the straight. Personally, and the other drivers too, I don’t think it’s a problem. We’re pushing to be able to try it at least in Free Practice 1, see how things go and if they give a positive response we could keep it. There would be no reason to remove it.”

“In the simulator there is a large bump on the left which could be the cause of the failure to introduce the DRS zone, but I don’t think it’s present in reality. I think it’s a scanning problem, because there are walls and everything else. But even if we want to be really safe, we put the DRS zone after turn 15”.

“We will be in fifth gear at that point, so the drag effect comes after the corner, so we can put it after,” concluded Ocon.

According to what Motorsport.com understands, not all teams have responded to the FIA ​​regarding the consultations in this regard, which began months in advance.