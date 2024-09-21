by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren, it’s a challenge with Ferrari

The first free practice sessions in Singapore give us the awareness that today could be a lively Saturday, with a fight for pole position certainly between two drivers but with registrations remaining open.

Norris’s words

They will definitely be in the game Lando Norris and Charles LeclercFriday’s star. While the Monegasque believes that there is still work to be done to get ready for qualifying, the McLaren driver is already happy with his performance on the flying lap, which is crucial here: “Yes, the pace is good. I feel good, I also did a good lap. I think we are doing the work we need to do to be ahead with Ferrari. Charles was right on me: I was hoping to have a slightly bigger advantage, honestly. That means they are fast too, but for us things are going pretty well. Charles is very very good on street circuits, we saw it in Baku, we saw it in Monaco. And I’m sure he can be pretty happy with his lap, because if he wasn’t happy I would have to worry a lot.“, this is Norris’ comment after the free practice.

“I think I made the most of Friday. Normally though, I prefer not to go so well on Friday, so that I have more room for improvement on Saturday. Anyway, it was a good start to the weekend, we are in a good situation.“.

Piastri’s words

“It was a tough first day. There are definitely some things to work on for FP3 and qualifying. I’m struggling a bit with the car and some interruptions in FP1 meant it wasn’t the smoothest of days.“, added Oscar Piastri. “However, the car looks fast and we will work hard during the night to try to get more performance”.