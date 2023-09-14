Singapore, Norris comments on the McLaren updates

As well as in 2022, the McLaren will bring a substantial package of updates to Singapore. The developments on the MCL60 – in the intentions of the Woking team – will have to improve the behavior of the car in the slow curves: exactly like in Austria, for production needs they will all be mounted on Lando’s machine Norris. Oscar Piastri will have some previews in Singapore, and then exploit them 100% in a week, in Suzuka, where, however, the impact of the developments will be much less appreciable considering the shape of the Japanese track.

Norris is looking forward to the updated MCL60, which can give further confidence to a team that has worked well, overcoming the difficulties and delays of the initial project. This is how the Briton spoke to journalists in the Singapore paddock.

Norris’s words

“Probably, after Austria, it’s the thing that we believe helps us the most in terms of performance. Obviously we haven’t tried it on the track yet so we don’t want to say anything until we get it working properly, but it’s a good step forward. The team worked hard to put it on one of the cars here, and then we will also have them for Oscar in Japan. So it’s a very interesting couple of weekends for us“.

“Not all the updates have given the expected results, but the progress made with Austria certainly gives me hope. This is the first time we have managed to focus more on slow corners. From the point of view of my driving style, perhaps the updates will not exactly help the parts that interest me the most, but they should improve speed in care and tire wear – it’s just an improvement in performance, it’s not about something which makes me feel better in the car“.