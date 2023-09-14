Hamilton towards Singapore: jokes about Red Bull and attack on Marko

Together with Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton he is one of the few riders to have always scored in the points in 2023. The seven-time world champion is fighting for third position in the World Championship with the Spaniard, a rather meager consolation prize, but the only one truly achievable if Sergio Perez finally finds continuity of performance and therefore secured second place thanks to the superiority of its RB19. Sir Lewis remains focused race by race, in the hope that Verstappen or Red Bull run into a bad race: could it happen in Singapore? For Hamilton, the new Marina Bay layout can at least bring the W14 closer to the RB19.

Hamilton’s words

“Do we have potential on this track? There is always potential, you never have any idea what awaits us, we are just trying to prepare as best we can and see what the track will be like. The new section should bring us all a little closer: there are fewer corners where the Red Bull can escape…“.

“Our engine is fantastic, the guys did an amazing job. It wasn’t a problem for us, from a power and reliability point of view we were really very lucky. Let’s hope the situation remains unchanged, it will be interesting to see if we still suffer from bouncing like last year“.

Marko’s comments

Hamilton, always very involved on the social front, was also asked for a comment regarding the racist statements of Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko on Sergio Perez: “I’m honestly not surprised. What he said is absolutely unacceptable. While we say that there is no room for any type of discrimination within this sport, on the other hand having leaders making comments of this type is not good for us looking forward“, added the Briton to his compatriots Sky Sports UK. “So I think these comments highlight how much work still needs to be done. There are many people who try to fight this type of thing, but it’s difficult when there are people at the top who have this type of mentality that prevents us from progressing“.