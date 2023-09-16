It is no longer a coincidence, but it is starting to be a certainty: Ferrari also leads the third free practice session of the Singapore GP. Carlos Sainz brushes the curves of the citizen of Marina Bay and with the soft tires obtains a 1’32″065 which keeps the red ahead of everyone in the qualifying configuration. The Spaniard seems to adapt better than Charles Leclerc to the understeering tendency of the SF-23, given that the Monegasque pays three tenths of a second to his teammate. Carlos is experiencing the best moment of his career because he has found the feeling with a car that confirms the good things he showed in Monza even on a highly loaded track. The Scuderia has given up a hair’s breadth of performance in the flying lap to improve the durability of the tire in the stint: the mini long run carried out by the two Cavallino drivers gave more positive results than yesterday.

It should not be surprising, therefore, if George Russell came within just 68 thousandths of Sainz with Mercedes: while the Scuderia also worked with the medium tyres, the Star dedicated itself to preparing for qualifying. The Englishman interpreted the W14 best, while Lewis Hamilton was only sixth with a gap of more than four tenths from his colleague.

McLaren’s performance was positive: Lando Norris with the much renewed MCL60 was third. The British driver is satisfied with the papaya car and is a candidate for the battle for pole position. Oscar Piastri, who was in difficulty yesterday with the standard Papaya car, climbed back to seventh place: they fitted the new rear wing on the Australian’s car.

And Red Bull? Max Verstappen is fourth and leaves 313 thousandths to Ferrari. The Dutchman found his way to the right setup to resolve Friday’s difficulties, but continued to complain about the abrupt behavior of the transmission when shifting which caused his tires to spin even when engaging gears. The world champion will be in contention for the pole start. Sergio Perez, on the other hand, is eighth and does not seem to have solved his problems that the team is trying to solve for him: the fact that the Mexican is threatened by Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas says a lot that he is not yet in a good place. The German, on the other hand, a great qualifier, got everything out of the VF-23, once everything was working properly. The American car also confirmed itself with the 11th time of Kevin Magnusse. Yuki Tsunoda slipped in between Gunther Steiner’s two drivers: the Japanese benefits from the revised and aerodynamically corrected AlphaTauri. The changes worked so much so that he entered the Top 10, while Liam Lawson struggled more and finished 16th.

Alpine is in the shade with Esteban Ocon in 12th place and Pierre Gasly in 15th. Aston Martin also did badly: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll paid a second from Ferrari. There’s no point in having excellent pace if you can’t invent a flying lap.

Alex Albon, author of a harmless spin, defends himself as best he can with a Williams in difficulty in the corners of Singapore: the FW45 lacks aerodynamic downforce and it can be seen from Logan Sargeant that he is once again the last of the last. The American consoles himself with the level of the Gulf version of the car. And Alfa Romeo? Good yesterday, bad today. Valtteri Bottas, 18th, is ahead of Guanyu Zhou. The Finn saw a black and white flag waved because during a return to the pits he lost the C43 and ended up wide, back on the track. Dangerous…