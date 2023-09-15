It’s not a coincidence: Ferrari is there. After the excellent red seen in Monza, the Scuderia seems to confirm itself in Singapore too. Carlos Sainz was the fastest in the second free practice session on the Marina Bay track: the Madrid native reached 1’32″120 on the soft tire and preceded Charles Leclerc by just 18 thousandths, a sign that the two Cavallino drivers they almost reached the limit of the car which adapted perfectly to the characteristics of the South-East Asian track which requires maximum aerodynamic load. The ghosts of the Netherlands seem far away, even if the SF-23 in the long run with the medium tires he was very good in the first phase, and then dropped off.

At Marina Bay it will be very important to hit the flying lap in the hope of building a good feat: in the Prancing Horse’s plans there was certainly no hope of taking the lead and we wouldn’t be surprised if in Maranello they were to decide to work on endurance to extend life of a race stint.

Ferrari’s first pursuer is George Russell with Mercedes: the Englishman with a very tight lap is 235 thousandths of a second with a 1’32″355, ahead of a very consistent Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin: the Asturian is at comfortable on the greens and was the most consistent in the long run simulation. If the Spaniard were to get the qualification right he could become a contender for success, given that Red Bull has disappointed expectations: Max Verstappen is only eighth with the RB19, preceded also from teammate Sergio Perez who is sixth. The world champion left seven tenths to the Ferraris: an enormity! The Dutchman punched the steering wheel (which was later replaced) because Adrian Newey’s car was suffering a rear that has little grip. The unbeatable single-seater seems to be in difficulty on the bumps in Singapore: it is in difficulty just like in Monte Carlo and we must not forget that in the Principality Verstappen had invented a pole position. The Mexican in his race pace seemed more in form of Max: the king of the citizens, however, the RB19 must be placed further forward…

Lewis Hamilton’s performance in fifth with the other W14 was also positive: the seven-time world champion precedes Lando Norris with the advanced McLaren. The Englishman was the author of a very fast long run on the soft tires: the new car works and could be a contender for pole position at night. Oscar Piastri, a novice in Singapore, is only 15th with the standard MCL60: the eight tenths that separate the two young companions are not justified only by the difference in car…

Kevin Magnussen entered the top 10 somewhat surprisingly with Haas: the Dane preceded Valtteri Bottas, comfortable with the Alfa Romeo which benefits from many aerodynamic innovations. The Finn remained locked in the grip of the VF-23s, as Nico Hulkenberg was 11th.

Liam Lawson’s performance was positive, 12th with AlphaTauri: the New Zealander, after learning the track this morning, easily placed himself ahead of Yuki Tsunoda who was 16th. More was expected from Alpine: Esteban Ocon is 13th, while Pierre Gasly who hasn’t found a good balance is 18th.

Lance Stroll is now condemned to the second part of the group with Aston Martin: the Canadian is 14th: nine tenths from Alonso is an embarrassing gap!

Guanyu Zhou does not shine after his renewal with Alfa Romeo: the Chinese is 17th. The two Williams in Gulf livery are in crisis: it is not a surprise given that the FW45 prefers fast tracks and not city ones: Logan Sargeant finished ahead of Alex Albon, but the Anglo-Thai did only 5 laps with the hard tires, then a problem kept him in the pits, so he wasn’t able to try the flying lap.