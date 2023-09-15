The Singapore you don’t expect with the Ferraris in front of everyone, almost as if to give continuity to the good things shown at the Italian GP. Charles Leclerc was the fastest in the first free practice session at Marina Bay, on the revised street circuit which dispensed with two chicanes from turns 16 to 19. The Monegasque with the soft tires reached a time of 1’33″350, a time that it was 10 seconds faster than last year, in line with the simulations.

Behind Leclerc, Carlos Sainz stood out, only 78 thousandths behind his teammate, a sign that the SF-23 had an excellent approach on the treacherous city track in South-East Asia. The fully loaded Ferrari performed well, revealing a certain aptitude for stop-and-go tracks like Baku. Times matter little, because the session was held in sunlight (and 44 degrees of asphalt), while the second session will take place at night and conditions will change. The Scuderia, however, made a positive impression with a car that had a good approach in Singapore.

Max Verstappen is third with Red Bull: the world champion with 1’33″476 is 126 thousandths behind the reds. The Dutchman preceded Lando Norris’s McLaren. The Englishman has a revised MCL60 and corrected with a package of important innovations: the Woking technicians painted the entire side with flow viz paint. The papaya car preceded the two Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton, fifth, and George Russell, sixth, while Oscar Piastri with the old McLaren is alone 19th: the Australian worked for the race and not for qualifying.

Sergio Perez, having difficulty seeing the apex of the curves because he sat too low, was seventh and 30 thousandths behind Russell’s black arrow. The session saw three yellow flags not due to driver errors, but due to three monitor lizards who at different times decided to venture onto the track.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin did not impress, only eighth ahead of Yuki Tsunoda who has a revolutionized AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon with the Alpine. The Spaniard pays more than six tenths from the Ferraris, but gives six tenths to Lance Stroll, 11th: the Canadian continues his complicated moment.

Pierre Gasly with the second A523 is 12th ahead of Alex Albon with the Williams in the new Gulf livery: no longer dark blue, but light blue in homage to the oilman. The Anglo-Thai attempted to qualify, while Logan Sargeant, in last place, dedicated himself to the race.

Valtteri Bottas’ session was positive, struggling with an Alfa Romeo which features modifications designed more for Suzuka than for Marina Bay: the Finn did not use the soft tyres, to understand the durability of the medium tyres. Valtteri is 14th with the yellows, while the confirmed Guanyu Zhou is 18th: the Chinese did the mini race simulation with the hard.

Haas, without any substantial news, places Kevin Magnussen 15th and Nico Hulkenberg 17th: between Gunther Steiner’s two drivers there is Liam Lawson with the other AlphaTauri: for the New Zealander it was the discovery of the Singapore track: with 27 laps it was the who has come the furthest…