by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Singapore, FP3 standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|L.Norris
|McLaren
|1:29.646 (S)
|–
|2
|G.Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30.125 (S)
|+0.479
|3
|O. Plates
|McLaren
|1:30.431 (S)
|+0.785
|4
|Mr. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30.540 (S)
|+0.894
|5
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30.559 (S)
|+0.913
|6
|C.Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30.807 (S)
|+1.161
|7
|L.Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.864 (S)
|+1.218
|8
|A. Albon
|Williams
|1:30.949 (S)
|+1.303
|9
|F. Colapinto
|Williams
|1:30.989 (S)
|+1.343
|10
|F. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31.082 (S)
|+1.436
|11
|Y.Tsunoda
|RB
|1:31.114 (S)
|+1.468
|12
|N. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:31.187 (S)
|+1.541
|13
|K.Magnussen
|Haas
|1:31.265 (S)
|+1.619
|14
|P.Gasly
|Alpine
|1:31.367 (S)
|+1.721
|15
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|1:31.440 (S)
|+1.794
|16
|E.Ocon
|Alpine
|1:31.559 (S)
|+1.913
|17
|D.Ricciardo
|RB
|1:31.561 (S)
|+1.915
|18
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31.719 (S)
|+2.073
|19
|V. Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|1:32.098 (S)
|+2.452
|20
|G.Zhou
|Kick Sauber
|1:32.652 (S)
|+3.006
F1 Singapore, the FP3 chronicle
If yesterday Lando Norris he was “only” one of the favorites, in FP3 the British driver gets on the pedals and launches the first important attack of the weekend. A decisive and clear breakaway by the McLaren driver, who with his 1:29.646 edges out George Russell by 479 thousandths.
(updating)
F1 Singapore, FP3 live
You can relive the emotions of FP3 in Singapore with our live commentary.
The program
F1 returns to the track this afternoon at 3pm for the 18th qualifying session of the year: it promises to be a spectacular battle for pole, the outcome of which could heavily influence tomorrow’s Grand Prix, scheduled for 2pm.
#Singapore #FP3 #Standings #Norris #leap #Ferrari
