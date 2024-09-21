by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Singapore, FP3 standings

Pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L.Norris McLaren 1:29.646 ( S ) – 2 G.Russell Mercedes 1:30.125 ( S ) +0.479 3 O. Plates McLaren 1:30.431 ( S ) +0.785 4 Mr. Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.540 ( S ) +0.894 5 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.559 ( S ) +0.913 6 C.Sainz Ferrari 1:30.807 ( S ) +1.161 7 L.Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.864 ( S ) +1.218 8 A. Albon Williams 1:30.949 ( S ) +1.303 9 F. Colapinto Williams 1:30.989 ( S ) +1.343 10 F. Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.082 ( S ) +1.436 11 Y.Tsunoda RB 1:31.114 ( S ) +1.468 12 N. Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.187 ( S ) +1.541 13 K.Magnussen Haas 1:31.265 ( S ) +1.619 14 P.Gasly Alpine 1:31.367 ( S ) +1.721 15 S. Perez Red Bull 1:31.440 ( S ) +1.794 16 E.Ocon Alpine 1:31.559 ( S ) +1.913 17 D.Ricciardo RB 1:31.561 ( S ) +1.915 18 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.719 ( S ) +2.073 19 V. Bottas Kick Sauber 1:32.098 ( S ) +2.452 20 G.Zhou Kick Sauber 1:32.652 ( S ) +3.006

F1 Singapore, the FP3 chronicle

If yesterday Lando Norris he was “only” one of the favorites, in FP3 the British driver gets on the pedals and launches the first important attack of the weekend. A decisive and clear breakaway by the McLaren driver, who with his 1:29.646 edges out George Russell by 479 thousandths.

(updating)

F1 Singapore, FP3 live

You can relive the emotions of FP3 in Singapore with our live commentary.

The program

F1 returns to the track this afternoon at 3pm for the 18th qualifying session of the year: it promises to be a spectacular battle for pole, the outcome of which could heavily influence tomorrow’s Grand Prix, scheduled for 2pm.