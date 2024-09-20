by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Singapore, FP2 standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|L.Norris
|McLaren
|2
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|C.Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Y.Tsunoda
|RB
|5
|O. Plates
|McLaren
|6
|D.Ricciardo
|RB
|7
|G.Russell
|Mercedes
|8
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|9
|A. Albon
|Williams
|10
|N. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|11
|L.Hamilton
|Mercedes
|12
|F. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|13
|K.Magnussen
|Haas
|14
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|Mr. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|16
|F. Colapinto
|Williams
|17
|E.Ocon
|Alpine
|18
|P.Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|G.Zhou
|Kick Sauber
|20
|V. Bottas
|Kick Sauber
F1 Singapore, the FP2 chronicle
It’s still Lando Norris against Charles Leclerc. After the Monegasque led the FP1 in Singapore, the McLaren driver responded (1:30.727), beating the Ferrari driver by 58 thousandths.
F1 Singapore, FP2 Live
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow morning at 11.30, when FP3 is scheduled: it will be the last useful session to get ready for qualifying, which will start at 15.00. On Sunday the race will start at 14.00.
