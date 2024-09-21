by VALERIO BARRETTA

Tire pressures, Ferrari fined

The intervention of the mechanics of the Ferrari on Charles Leclerc’s tires in order to lower the tire pressure of the SF-24 costs the Maranello team dearly. The Scuderia was in fact fined 5 thousand euros by the steward just before the start of the Singapore Qualifiers.

The press release

This is the statement from the commissioners.

Ferrari, according to what was stated by the stewards, violated Article 30.5 a) of the Sporting Regulations and did not follow the technical directive 003N point 2, according to which “A rubber can be used multiple times during a session” and is allowed “the reduction of pressure, but first of all requires obtaining the temperature of the tyres and all this must be done in the presence of a representative of the FIA“These procedures, the commissioners specify, were not followed, and in accordance with similar precedents the fine was issued.

During FP3 Leclerc had grip problems and so the Maranello team decided to carry out a comparison test in the final run with the same soft tyres but with a different pressure level.