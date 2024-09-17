Thanks to some work at Marina Bay, the layout of the Singapore circuit was slightly modified last year, skipping one of the slower areas of the track in favor of an almost completely straight section. A change that, in reality, the drivers liked very much, so much so that they proposed to keep it unchanged also for the future.

However, the drivers themselves pointed out that, with a DRS zone, that section could have provided more overtaking opportunities before the chicane, livening up the Grand Prix. The FIA ​​consulted the teams about the possible addition of the DRS zone, but the governing body explained that there had been no “clear consensus”, as there had been no unanimity from all the teams.

“This is something that was considered following this year’s layout change and the FIA ​​contacted all teams several weeks ago to seek their feedback and input. However, there was no clear consensus from the teams that responded and, following our safety simulations, it was decided not to address the issue further,” the governing body said in a statement.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

The section under the FIA’s attention was the one between turns 14 and 16, which also featured a small left-hand turn, which the drivers nevertheless took flat out. The problem was that, right at turn 15, last year there was a bump that had raised safety concerns. If in previous seasons it was a relatively low-speed area, being followed by a slow chicane, since last year that section was now taken with the throttle wide open and the fear was that, with the DRS open, safety issues could emerge.

This year, however, the FIA ​​has confirmed that DRS will be allowed on that section and it will be the fourth area of ​​the track where the mobile wing can be used. This creates a double consecutive DRS zone that follows the section between turns 13 and 14: the FIA ​​has not yet provided the final map, but it is likely that for these two areas there will be only one detection point.

Speaking last year, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon explained: “The FIA ​​are concerned about safety in that little left-hander. Personally, and the other drivers, I think it won’t be a problem. At the moment we are pushing to be able to try it at least in FP1, see how it feels and, if it goes well, potentially keep it. There is no reason not to keep it.”