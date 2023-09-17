No upheaval of concept at Alpine, but the Singapore updates put an end to a distinctive solution of the Enstone car. In fact, the A523 was the only car to mount square-shaped side vents for the radiators, in a grid of cars in which almost all now sport oblong air intakes. From Singapore the Anglo-French single-seater also follows the general trend, but following the Ferrari school trend.

What’s new in Singapore

The new side air intakes brought to Asia show a less squared inlet section, wider and squashed towards the other. This is a solution functional to the exploitation of the fund, as it allows the lower part of the side to be sharply flared. The bodywork is thus able to progressively convey the flows towards the bottom, where they run along the channel dug in the lower part of the belly until they vent in the area enclosed between the rear wheel and the diffuser bulkhead. Through a series of cascade effects, the crushing of the air intakes energizes the flow directed to the diffuser, helping to find aerodynamic load. It is no coincidence that the development carried out by Red Bull during the year focused on thinning the radiator openings.

As regards the side air intakes, two lines of thought can now be recognized in the pit lane. The first is from the Red Bull school, characterized by a more rectangular outline and the lengthening of the lower lip compared to the upper one. Teams such as McLaren and Aston Martin have so far followed this line. However, Alpine follows the path traced by Ferrari and also married by Haas, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Williams, which stands out for its oval-shaped perimeter.

In optimizing the air intakes, Alpine also worked on the internal cooling ducts, the study of which goes beyond counting the hours spent in the wind tunnel. The A523 has often denoted poor cooling efficiency, requiring the opening of large grilles on the bodywork, affecting aerodynamic cleanliness. Therefore, new cooling gills are also arriving in Singapore, which will be invaluable especially in the hottest races, including Mexico City.

New mirrors

The Alpine of Singapore presents further innovations in the area of ​​rear-view mirrors. In fact, the fairing useful for reducing aerodynamic resistance disappears, while two vortex generators appear. This is a novelty for the current generation of cars, which increases their aerodynamic complexity to the detriment of the possibilities of close pursuit. The FIA ​​is preparing to take countermeasures, which however are unlikely to come into force before 2025.