Talking about predictions in Formula 1 in 2023 has less and less relevance, given the slow disappearance of hierarchies. With the exception of the unattainable Verstappen-RB19 duo, the differences are so small that at any race weekend anyone can emerge victorious from the group made up of Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes, with the recent arrival of McLaren. It’s a Formula 1 that is increasingly similar to IndyCar, where the real advantage is acquired on the field, arriving on the track with a good set-up base and making the most of the practice sessions to complete the preparation. The affinity between track and car plays a less important role than we used to in the past, but it still remains a factor. On this front, the Hungaroring highlights different qualities compared to Monaco, a profoundly different track despite being also heavily loaded.

Speed ​​issue

With the old technical regulations, the drafting of the predictions often depended on who was competitive on the straight and who defended well on the corners. For the sake of simplicity, this tended to divide the calendar between high- and low-load runways. The more driven circuits diminished the advantage of engine and efficiency of the Mercedes catch-all, making it possible to hope for victory for the short-wheelbase Ferrari or for the Red Bull-Renaults. Hence the habit of reading similar predictions between the stages of Munich and Budapest. The ground effect regulations, however, highlight how much the differences between the cars are much deeper and more complex than simple straight-line speed and cornering competitiveness.

The behavior of a Formula 1 changes radically depending on the speed. At high mileages, aerodynamic forces prevail, making it possible to sustain large lateral accelerations and high cornering speeds. If we wanted to graph the lateral forces, as admirably done at the time by Federico Albano, you would get a cone that narrows as speed drops. At low speeds, indicatively below 100 km/h, aerodynamic forces take a back seat and the mechanical ones emerge, with the car approaching the behavior of a road car.

The Silverstone track, site of the last Grand Prix, is an excellent example of a circuit that highlights the aerodynamic qualities of the cars, with average lap times in qualifying around 250 km/h. Monaco on the other hand, with an average distance of less than 170 km/h, rewards the mechanics of the single-seaters. Budapest, where the average speed per lap is around 205 km/h, it is in the middle. The lack of long straights reduces the differences related to engine and DRS, also encouraging the use of maximum load configurations, on a par with Monaco. However, while in Monte Carlo the aerodynamic qualities are less perceptible, in Budapest they are still prevalent over the mechanical ones.

Load nuances

One might think that a car capable of unleashing high downforce values ​​at Silverstone would automatically be competitive at Budapest too. Yet, once again, the situation is more complex. The aerodynamics of ground effect single-seaters, as the name suggests, depends on the interaction between the surface and the ground. In the high-speed corners, so abundant at Silverstone, the downforce presses the car against the ground more than it does in the Budapest corners, tackled between 150 and 200 km/h. The cars therefore they work at different heights from the ground.

The different grid concepts differ mainly in the ground clearance at which each car is designed to work and around which its aerodynamics are optimised. At high speeds, some cars, when traveling close to the ground, show excellent load capacity, but then suffer when compared to others whose aerodynamic qualities emerge above all in medium-distance bends. The difference does not only depend on the aerodynamic sensitivity to the heights from the ground, but also on the steering and yaw anglesconsiderably higher at medium speeds than at high speeds,

Furthermore, the more a car is optimized for low revs, the more it needs stiffer suspensions, to the detriment of mechanical grip at low speeds. Illuminating in this regard is the explanation of Andrea Stella: “With this generation of machines, a compromise is sought between performance at low and high speeds. They are ground effect cars and your performance depends on how close it is to the ground. You can optimize the machine to make it work far from the ground, favoring low speeds, or lower for high-mileage curves”. In summary, knowing how to generate load is not a unique quality, but depends on the context.

McLaren to the hardest test

Woking’s car is one of those that has so far performed best traveling close to the ground, i.e. in the fastest corners, but lacking downforce at medium speeds. From this point of view, the Budapest round will be an excellent test to evaluate how much the aerodynamic updates have cured the MCL60’s greatest weaknesses. Vice versa, Aston Martin excels in mechanical qualities and traction coming out of the slow corners, qualities that allowed her to fight for the victory in Monaco. In Budapest, however, it will be necessary to express load at medium speeds, an area in any case where the AMR23 defends itself proudly.

At least on paper, Budapest is a less friendly track Mercedes than Silverstone was, the W14 being still very unstable at the rear. In addition to the characteristics of the project, however, a lot will depend on where the teams will go to balance. In England for example Ferrari it performed well on high-speed corners, a weak point of the SF-23 from the beginning of the year, thanks to a choice of balance which, however, came at the expense of traction in the slower corners. In the race at Silverstone, the Prancing Horse’s wall was concerned precisely about the deterioration of the rear tyres, opting to stop well ahead of the competition.

The suspicion is that in Budapest ltire management in the race will be much more important than in England. In Hungary there will be the softest compounds of the Pirelli range, C3, C4 and C5, one step more than in 2022. The choice was partly made according to the new qualifying format, which will oblige the use of the hard tires in Q1 , mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3. Great attention therefore in preparing the flying lap also on the medium compound, given that with such a compact group of pursuers, access to Q3 is no longer guaranteed for anyone.