by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen off the “podium”

Fourth in the morning and seventh in the afternoon: Max’s Friday Verstappen unusually closes off the podium at Silverstone. A Silverstone whose first feedback seems to be that of a McLaren to beat, even if the Red Bull of the reigning world champion is not much to be trusted in relation to an often different fuel load.

Today, then, the Milton Keynes team brought important innovations to the car especially to the bottom. It is difficult to evaluate the impact: according to the Dutchman, work is still needed between data analysis and FP3.

Verstappen’s words

“I had a little skid today, but nothing serious, it just compromised that lap. FP2 was a little better actually, there’s still a bit of work to do. We finally tried a few thingschanging from FP1 to FP2, and we have to analyse what will be better for tomorrow“, this is the first comment from the world champion.

“We have tried some things, we have to analyze them and then in the end we will choose the direction for tomorrow. Of course I think that the weather with rain will also be taken into account“.