A slow start by George Russell had triggered contact with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly, sending the Mercedes into a spin into Zhou on the approach to Turn 1. The collision with the rookie Zhou was enough to turn the car upside down. his single-seater, which then skidded on the tarmac before ending up on the gravel.

The Alfa then leapt into the air to clear the tire barrier until it was stopped by the crash barrier, although the car then fell between the two safety devices leaving Zhou temporarily stuck in the cockpit.

Zhou fortunately escaped suffering problems, but for this season the FIA ​​has increased the severity of the crash tests for the roll hoop, in order to reduce the likelihood of it breaking. This was done by reducing the height at which the homologation test will be applied. Further changes to the facility are planned for 2024.

Meanwhile, Silverstone has modified the track in turn one, removing around 45 meters of gravel to replace it with a larger section of tarmac.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told Motorsport.com: “We’ve done a lot of work this winter. There’s a big chunk of tarmac instead of gravel.”

“This is to prevent that [le vetture] dig inside [della ghiaia]. The real problem was just that of digging”.

New asphalt run-off at Turn 1 Photo by: Mick Walker

A proposed redevelopment of London’s Docklands, which includes a Formula 1 race, is “idiocy” and “makes no sense”, according to the Silverstone track manager.

There have been several proposals for an F1 race in the English capital, including one in 2010 by former series boss Bernie Ecclestone to build a city center circuit with famous historic points.

When Silverstone signed its new deal with Liberty Media in 2019, clauses were put in place to protect the historic venue should a London race ever take place.

But Docklands’ latest proposal has been treated with skepticism, with its backers LDN Collective and DAR having so far yet to make contact with the league’s organisers.

Royal Docks grand prix CGI Photo by: Uncredited

Meanwhile, Silverstone chief executive Stuart Pringle doubts such plans will get enough financial backing to dismiss the idea as “nonsensical”.

Speaking to Motorsport.com of the renders from the Docklands race, which feature floating grandstands and an elevated pitlane running across the first floor of the ExCeL, Pringle said: “To me it looks like another property developer trying to get his property deal “.

“Who pays for it? I can tell you that it costs a staggering amount to build a permanent structure. Our delivery costs are as low as possible. Formula 1 won’t do it for free.”

“So who pays? No one seems to answer that question. It doesn’t make sense. 10 years ago we were saying that even then it was $50 million to organize a race in the city.”