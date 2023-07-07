On the occasion of the British GP, one of the appointments with the highest average speeds of the entire season, Red Bull has decided to mount the third unit on various components of the Power Unit, in order to have fresh elements both at Silverstone and in the Gran Subsequent awards, notably Spa.

The Milton Keynes team had in fact assembled the second unit only in Spain, thus respecting its component rotation cycle before two stressful appointments such as Barcelona, ​​Montreal and the Red Bull Ring. Ferrari had made a similar decision in Canada, fitting a fresh unit at the start of the weekend, which it then rolled out to customers at the following GP in Austria.

For this English appointment, Red Bull has decided to replace the internal combustion engine, the turbo, the MGU-H, the MGU-K and the exhaust system on both cars. As regards the first 4 components, this is the third unit out of the four permitted by the regulation, while the margin is still quite large as regards the exhaust system, given that eight are permitted for the entire championship.

In addition to the two single-seaters from Milton Keynes, the same units were also replaced on the cars of George Russell and Nyck de Vries. However, it should be borne in mind that the Mercedes driver had lost an engine following the problem he suffered in Australia, when he was forced to stop trackside following a technical failure. At the moment there is no news for Lewis Hamilton, who is competing on Friday on the second unit, the one fitted for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas the internal combustion engine, the turbo, the MGU-H and the exhaust system were replaced. As far as the first three components are concerned, the German has therefore reached the limit established for the entire season by the regulation, so penalties will start at the next replacement.

It should be noted that the gearbox was also replaced on Hulkenberg’s VF-23, the fourth and last allowed by the regulations for the 2023 championship. The same goes for Sergio Perez too, with the difference that the third unit was mounted on the Mexican’s RB19 four available.