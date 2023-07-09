[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome with the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of F1 British Grand Prixtenth act of the 2023 calendar.

Verstappen on pole, McLaren and Ferrari in ambush

Max Verstappen will start from pole position in the Silverstone Grand Prix: the Dutchman is the big favorite of the race, considering his state of grace and the supersonic speed of the Red Bull especially on this circuit. But behind him are the hungry Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on McLaren e a Ferrari looking for confirmation with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The race will start at 4pm

15.45 – Problems for Perez’s car on the starting grid.

15.40 – Right now the sky above Silverstone is getting cloudy.

15.30 – The summary of the strategies according to Pirelli in a race that will be all to be discovered.

15.15 – In terms of weather, the risk of rain in the race is 40%.

The atmosphere warms up #Silverstone… literally. The tarmac has already exceeded 35°C, approaching 43°C on Friday. Even the wind begins to pick up. A complicated race awaits#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/g4wOltHJ33 — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 9, 2023

15.00 – Let’s start our live with the starting grid of the Grand Prix. Pole position for Max Verstappen, the fifth in a row for the Dutch world champion. Alongside him will start Lando Norris, the third front row in his career. McLaren’s great day was also confirmed by Oscar Piastri’s third place, while the Ferraris will start from fourth and fifth positions respectively with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.