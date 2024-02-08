After Suzuka, another historic stage of the top open-wheel series has secured the renewal of the contract. The organizers of the British Grand Prix have in fact announced that they have signed the extension of the agreement for another ten years, so the Silverstone round will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2034.

The current agreement of the British racetrack, which hosted the first race of the world championship in 1950, was the last one expiring at the end of this year, as was Suzuka until a few days ago, but the recent contract renewals have secured the events also for the next seasons.

The extension offers the circuit and the BRDC (British Racing Drivers' Club), the company responsible for organizing the Grand Prix, the opportunity to continue investing in infrastructure knowing that they have a long-term agreement. The leaders of the British track have in fact already invested in modernizing the track and building some support structures, but this will guarantee greater stability in the future.

The Silverstone renewal is the latest in a series of long-term contracts that F1 has announced in recent years, increasingly extending the deadline. Other appointments extend to 2030 and beyond, including Austria and Saudi Arabia (2030), Canada (2031), Hungary and Qatar (2032), Australia, Madrid and Abu Dhabi (2035) and Bahrain (2036).

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“This contractual security will provide a solid foundation for the further development of the venue as we continue to enhance and transform the circuit into an international year-round leisure and motorsport destination,” explained Peter Digby, chairman of the British Racing Drivers' Club.

“The 2024 Formula 1 season will begin with nine full and honorary BRDC members on the grid and the importance of our continued support for young drivers is particularly highlighted by Lewis' success [Hamilton]Lando [Norris]George [Russell] and Alex [Albon]”Digby added.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali underlined the importance and historical value of the event, which has been on the calendar since the dawn of the series: “Silverstone is an iconic location at the heart of F1 history and, as it approaches its ninth decade in hosts the grand prix, the event continues to attract fans from all over the world for the fantastic racing on track and the incredible experience provided to fans off the track.”

“I would like to thank [l’amministratore delegato di Silverstone] Stuart Pringle and the team at Silverstone for their hard work and dedication in taking the British Grand Prix to new heights and I look forward to working closely with them to further improve the facilities and fan experience in the coming years ten years”.