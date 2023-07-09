F1 Silverstone, the classification of the race

pos. Pilot Team Turns Posting/Withdrawal GpV 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 52 – 1:30,275 2 L. Norris McLaren 52 +3.798 1:30,543 3 L. Hamilton Mercedes 52 +6.783 1:30,545 4 OR. Plates McLaren 52 +7.776 1:30,850 5 g. Russell Mercedes 52 +11.206 1:31.124 6 St. Perez Red Bull 52 +12,882 1:30,914 7 f. Alonso Aston Martin 52 +17.193 1:31,338 8 TO. Albon Williams 52 +17.878 1:31,273 9 c. Leclerc Ferrari 52 +18.689 1:31,255 10 c. Sainz Ferrari 52 +19.448 1:31,366 11 L. Sargeant Williams 52 +23.632 1:31,699 12 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 52 +25.830 1:31,852 13 No. Hulkenberg Haas 52 +26.663 1:31,776 14 L. Stroll Aston Martin 52 +27.483 1:31,508 15 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 52 +29.820 1:31,769 16 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 52 +31.225 1:32.084 17 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 52 +33.128 1:32,353 18 P. Gasly Alpine 46 Rear right tie rod broken 1:31,539 Ret. k. Magnussen Haas 31 Engine breakdown 1:33,356 Ret. AND. Or with Alpine 9 Hydraulic leak 1:33,941

And I’m 11. The Red Bull continues the string of victories and reaches the record of McLaren which had lasted for 35 years. He does it thanks to the usual Max Verstappen, so strong as not to make the news. Indeed, it is surprising that the Dutchman suffered from the pace of the MCL60 at the start of the race: Lando Norris he burns it at the start and stays ahead of him for five laps, before surrendering to the superiority of the RB19, which however was less dominant than expected today. Thanks above all to the sensational growth of McLaren, a great protagonist with both Norris and Oscar Plates: the Australian held third place until the Safety Car, when he was fooled by Lewis’ experience Hamilton.

Verstappen therefore beats the hosts, cheered on by the sensational Silverstone crowd. George too Russell he was a great protagonist with a fantastic initial stint on the soft tyres, but the #63 was unable to find the edge against Piastri and a really fast McLaren. Fernando Alonso in a disappointing Aston Martin and Alex were also in the top eight Albon on the increasingly surprising Williams.

They close the points area Ferrari, very disappointed with the Grand Prix. Until the first stop Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hold up against Russell (net of the overtaking of the British at the start on #55), then the wall ends up once again in the dock: perhaps too early a stop for the Monegasque to mount a hard tire that is not performing today, while the Spaniard does not exploit the final Safety Car (entered the track due to the knockout of Kevin Magnussen’s engine) to return to the pits and mount a softer compound. It promises to be a debriefing warm between the pilots, the strategic department and the team principal Frederic Vasseur. The SF-23 was also beaten by Williams: net of the circuit – theoretically the worst for the car – and the strategies, it is a heavy setback both in the results and in the feedback on the race pace.

Formula 1 is back on track in two weeks, when the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at the Hungaroring circuit. FP1 is scheduled for 1.30pm on Friday morning, with the second free practice session at 5pm. Saturday will start at 12.30 with 12.30, while the fight for pole position will start at 16. Sunday the Grand Prix at the usual time of 15: last year Verstappen won again, with a great comeback from tenth place.