F1 Silverstone, the classification of the race
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Turns
|Posting/Withdrawal
|GpV
|1
|m. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|52
|–
|1:30,275
|2
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|52
|+3.798
|1:30,543
|3
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|52
|+6.783
|1:30,545
|4
|OR. Plates
|McLaren
|52
|+7.776
|1:30,850
|5
|g. Russell
|Mercedes
|52
|+11.206
|1:31.124
|6
|St. Perez
|Red Bull
|52
|+12,882
|1:30,914
|7
|f. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|52
|+17.193
|1:31,338
|8
|TO. Albon
|Williams
|52
|+17.878
|1:31,273
|9
|c. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|52
|+18.689
|1:31,255
|10
|c. Sainz
|Ferrari
|52
|+19.448
|1:31,366
|11
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|52
|+23.632
|1:31,699
|12
|v. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|52
|+25.830
|1:31,852
|13
|No. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|52
|+26.663
|1:31,776
|14
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|52
|+27.483
|1:31,508
|15
|g. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|52
|+29.820
|1:31,769
|16
|Y. Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|52
|+31.225
|1:32.084
|17
|No. de Vries
|Alpha Tauri
|52
|+33.128
|1:32,353
|18
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|46
|Rear right tie rod broken
|1:31,539
|Ret.
|k. Magnussen
|Haas
|31
|Engine breakdown
|1:33,356
|Ret.
|AND. Or with
|Alpine
|9
|Hydraulic leak
|1:33,941
F1 Silverstone, the race report
And I’m 11. The Red Bull continues the string of victories and reaches the record of McLaren which had lasted for 35 years. He does it thanks to the usual Max Verstappen, so strong as not to make the news. Indeed, it is surprising that the Dutchman suffered from the pace of the MCL60 at the start of the race: Lando Norris he burns it at the start and stays ahead of him for five laps, before surrendering to the superiority of the RB19, which however was less dominant than expected today. Thanks above all to the sensational growth of McLaren, a great protagonist with both Norris and Oscar Plates: the Australian held third place until the Safety Car, when he was fooled by Lewis’ experience Hamilton.
Verstappen therefore beats the hosts, cheered on by the sensational Silverstone crowd. George too Russell he was a great protagonist with a fantastic initial stint on the soft tyres, but the #63 was unable to find the edge against Piastri and a really fast McLaren. Fernando Alonso in a disappointing Aston Martin and Alex were also in the top eight Albon on the increasingly surprising Williams.
They close the points area Ferrari, very disappointed with the Grand Prix. Until the first stop Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hold up against Russell (net of the overtaking of the British at the start on #55), then the wall ends up once again in the dock: perhaps too early a stop for the Monegasque to mount a hard tire that is not performing today, while the Spaniard does not exploit the final Safety Car (entered the track due to the knockout of Kevin Magnussen’s engine) to return to the pits and mount a softer compound. It promises to be a debriefing warm between the pilots, the strategic department and the team principal Frederic Vasseur. The SF-23 was also beaten by Williams: net of the circuit – theoretically the worst for the car – and the strategies, it is a heavy setback both in the results and in the feedback on the race pace.
F1 Silverstone, live coverage of the race
You can relive the Silverstone race through our LIVE.
Future appointments
Formula 1 is back on track in two weeks, when the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at the Hungaroring circuit. FP1 is scheduled for 1.30pm on Friday morning, with the second free practice session at 5pm. Saturday will start at 12.30 with 12.30, while the fight for pole position will start at 16. Sunday the Grand Prix at the usual time of 15: last year Verstappen won again, with a great comeback from tenth place.
#Silverstone #Race #Standings #Max #boss #Ferrari #abyss
Leave a Reply