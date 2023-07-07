F1 Silverstone, the PL2 standings

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.078 ( St ) – 27 2 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:28.100 ( St ) +0.022 29 3 TO. Albon Williams 1:28.296 ( St ) +0.218 30 4 St. Perez Red Bull 1:28.342 ( St ) +0.264 29 5 L. Sargeant Williams 1:28.766 ( St ) +0.688 29 6 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:28,866 ( St ) +0.788 30 7 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:28,880 ( St ) +0.802 28 8 P. Gasly Alpine 1:28,889 ( St ) +0.811 27 9 OR. Plates McLaren 1:28.926 ( St ) +0.848 29 10 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.134 ( St ) +1.056 26 11 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:29.225 ( St ) +1.147 27 12 g. Russell Mercedes 1:29.238 ( St ) +1.160 25 13 AND. Or with Alpine 1:29.242 ( St ) +1.164 23 14 L. Norris McLaren 1:29.260 ( St ) +1.182 24 15 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.283 ( St ) +1.205 24 16 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:29.378 ( St ) +1,300 28 17 k. Magnussen Haas 1:29.439 ( St ) +1.361 20 18 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:29.483 ( St ) +1.405 25 19 No. de Vries Alpha Tauri 1:29.571 ( St ) +1.493 29 20 c. Leclerc Ferrari st – 0

The usual Max Verstappen he commands the second free practice session on the Silverstone track, but compared to this morning the margin is much narrower. L’1:28.028 of the world champion is only 22 thousandths better than the time of Carlos’ Ferrari Sainzstarted again very well.

The Scuderia from Maranello confirmed that they had fluctuating race pace and suffered at the start of the stint, only to recover after a few laps. The worst news for the Red, however, is the electrical problem that prevented Charles Leclerc to run in this session: considering that tomorrow the weather forecast predicts 80% rain for FP3, it is very probable that this afternoon the riders had the last chance to run on a dry track to test the flying lap and pace- competition. Conversely, the Mercedes the race pace is better (especially with the average this morning) than the flying lap: the two W14s are still outside the top-10, with George Russell 12th (+1.160) and Lewis Hamilton 15th.

It still amazes Alex Albon, third again (+0.218). His Williams even beats Sergio Perez’s Red Bull and seems to have made a big step forward at least this weekend: Logan Sargeant’s fifth place also confirms it. Stroll, Hülkenberg, Gasly, Piastri and Zhou are also in the top 10.

Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow for the third free practice session, scheduled for 12.30, while qualifying will start at 16. Watch out for the weather, because rain is forecast especially in FP3. Also at 16, but naturally on Sunday, the Grand Prix will start. You can follow all the sessions via our live written on FormulaPassion, as well as you can always stay updated on the 6 Hours of Monza through our correspondents: today the first two free practice sessions (Ferrari #51 in the lead in the first outing), tomorrow at 15.30 the Hyperpole which will see the 499P as protagonist, winner at Le Mans . Sunday the race starting at 12.30.