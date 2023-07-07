F1 Silverstone, the PL1 standings

F1 Silverstone, the chronicle of PL1

Max Verstappen immediately clarified the hierarchies at Silverstone, sweeping away at least in FP1 the unknowns linked to the new Pirelli tyres. The world champion dominated the first free practice session with a lap of 1:28.600, beating his teammate Sergio Perez by four tenths (+0.448).

It takes Red Bull three quarters of an hour to try the race pace with the hard tire and then demolish the other times with Verstappen. The first non-Red Bull driver is surprisingly Alex Albon, who precedes Fernando Alonso. The Ferraris finished in fifth and seventh place respectively with Charles Leclerc (+0.680) and Carlos Sainz (+0.757) giving mixed results especially on race pace. However, the gap with Red Bull is evident, widened even more this weekend by the layout of the track which is particularly favorable to the RB19.

Norris, Stroll and Piastri are also in the top 10, the Mercedes badly finish both outside the top 10: Lewis Hamilton 12th, George Russell 14th.

F1 Silverstone, live coverage of PL1

Here you can read all the direct written from the PL1 at Silverstone.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track this afternoon for the second free practice session, scheduled for 5pm. Tomorrow the third session is scheduled for 12.30pm, while qualifying will start at 4pm. The start of Sunday's Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for the same afternoon .