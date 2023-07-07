Red Bull unattainable, perhaps with more than half a second on all

The anticipations of the eve seem for now to have no uncertainty about who will lead the group. It’s difficult to find a better track than Silverstone for the RB19, with its long stretches and fast corners, where downforce, efficiency and lateral stability are the fundamental characteristics. Features that are exactly the DNA of Adrian Newey’s project and, from these initial findings, it seems difficult to think that the competition can get closer than half a second by the Verstappen-Perez duo (with some more doubts about the Mexican).

There will be a battle behind Red Bull

However, the battle behind it looks very interesting. Mercedes for now he seems to be in trouble, mostly with a very weak rear that tends to suddenly run away in the middle of the corner, a similar behavior on both Russell’s and Hamilton’s W14s. Wolff’s team was the other team besides the Ferrari which in 2023 still had aerodynamic rebound problems, and for now the Brackley-based team’s car is suffering a lot on that front. In partial confirmation of what has already been seen in Austria, however, the SF-23 of Sainz and Leclerc seems to have taken a very important step forward on the rebound front, a phenomenon practically absent in the fast laps of the two standard bearers of the red. This allows for a lower and stiffer car and the first impressions were also of an excellent initial balance and a front that already responded well, a little surprisingly more in fast than in slow. Let’s look at the comparison chart between Verstappen, Leclerc and Alonso.

Leclerc suffers in the first sector, in which, however, he tried a few different trajectories to understand if there was room to “invent something”. In the central sector the red behaves in a manner equivalent to Red Bull at Copse (turn 9), where Alonso still has to lift his foot a lot, while in the sequence Maggots Becketts Chapel Leclerc must be more cautious than the competition in the initial phase, but then approach the Chapel exit and the subsequent Hangar Straight well. Then the transition to the curve is really interesting Stowewhere Leclerc even excels for now, in a historically limiting stretch for cars lacking load and balance. In these very fast corners, Alonso’s Aston Martin seems to suffer a lot from minimum speed, which however recovers very well in traction. However, the strength of the Stroll team’s car is the slow pace, in which Alonso recovers most of the disadvantage accumulated by Leclerc in the fast corners and closes with practically the same time.

It will be essential to understand from the second session whether there will be an evolution of values ​​on the track, both to see if Mercedes will be able to put the set-up in order and be competitive, and in the challenge which for now appears to be zero-sum between Aston Martin and Ferraris. The first step tests then showed a red initially struggling on the degradation front, but then managed to find stability and to return the tires to the correct operating window. We’ll see if the impression is confirmed also in the long run practice of the second free practice.