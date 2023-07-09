Everything is ready for the British Grand Prix, on the spectacular and challenging Silverstone track. The English track is renowned for its high-speed corners, with huge levels of vertical downforce placing high demands on the tyres. Also for this reason Pirelli foresees a two-stop race, but the drop in temperatures compared to Friday reopens the single pit-stop scenario. Added to this are the uncertain weather forecasts, making the race somewhat unpredictable.

What race should we expect?

“The uncertain weather forecast promises an interesting race. We expect cooler temperatures than on Friday and this brings the softer compound back into play. The soft had suffered more from degradation in the simulations on Friday, but it also offered more grip than the medium and hard, with a delta between C3 and C2 of 1.2-1.3 seconds”.

The weather forecast is uncertain. What is the crossover time between intermediates and slicks?

“Time is about 112%. When we calculated it in FP3, there was a reference time of 1’27”500”’ done with 20-25 kg of fuel. In those conditions, the crossover time was around 1’38”-1’39”. If, on the other hand, it rains heavily and you have to mount the full wet tire, the crossover time rises to 118%, therefore about 10 seconds longer”.

In the event of a dry race, what are the most plausible strategies?

“Despite the low temperatures, we estimate that the fastest strategy is the two-stop one. It allows you to use the soft compounds more, be aggressive and do shorter stints. This is also a track where you can overtake. However, some teams will try to make a single stop: it will also depend on the evolution of the track and the level of degradation. The fastest, however, remains the double stop, of about a couple of seconds”.

What are the options for a two stop race?

“On paper, with the double stop, the fastest strategy is to start with the soft at the start, which allows you to have more grip at the start, helping you gain positions and defend yourself. After fifteen laps it will be possible to switch to medium, and then return to soft for the last fraction with low fuel load and rubberized track. Last year the Safety Car came in on lap 39, so close to the end of the race, and the soft tire worked well in similar conditions. An alternative, which however is a bit slower, is to use all the compounds. In that case you can start with the medium to go longer, switch to the hard and then do the last stint on the soft”.

In the case of a single stop instead?

“In that case we do not envisage the soft-media stop, because it is too marginal in terms of useful life. It would also need too much management and would be much slower. We take into consideration the soft-hard switch. In reality, the opposite would be better and this could be done by those who start further back. In this case the start is sacrificed, because preparing the hard in the formation lap can be critical. But then you can be much more constant and flexible to any Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car, switching to the soft for the last part. Overall however, the fastest strategy among the single stop ones is to start with the medium and then finish with the hard”.

After qualifying, Andrea Stella said that depending on the temperatures the race will be front or rear limited. What did he mean?

“If we speak purely in terms of wear, the energy transmitted to the front wheels is greater than to the rear. There are few areas of traction here, with lots of fast corners where the fronts are stressed, especially the left one. With higher temperatures the rear could become limiting in terms of overheating. In fact, on Friday, when it was warmer, the comments we had were that the degradation was especially evident on the rear axle. This is because even if you have wear on the front at Silverstone, you don’t suffer a big drop in performance, but you can keep going. The biggest performance loss here is when you have rear overheating, which goes outside the operating window.

What exactly is the difference between wear and tear?

“Wear is when there is abrasion of the rubber and there is no more tread. The degradation, on the other hand, can be linked to various factors. One is precisely the high wear: in that case the tread disappears and the substrate emerges, which guarantees less performance than the surface compound. This is mechanical wear. Otherwise, thermal degradation can occur when the rubber goes out of the optimal temperature range. It is something that can occur either by overheating, when temperatures rise too much, or by cooling. When the tread wears out, there is less rubber which, by deforming, generates heat and therefore you end up in the opposite extreme, with temperatures that are too low”.

Aston Martin has chosen a particularly low-key set-up. One might think that tire management will suffer, but already in 2020 Ferrari reached the podium despite the low level of downforce. What happens to the tires in these cases?

“When you have more load you slide less when cornering, generating less surface heat which can otherwise lead to overheating. At Silverstone, however, aerodynamic efficiency counts. You need a lot of downforce to press the car down in the corners, but also little resistance to have good top speed on the straights, which also allows you to overtake. It’s a matter of compromise that varies from team to team. Evidently in Aston Martin they saw that it was better to sacrifice something in terms of performance in qualifying, but then recover in the race thanks to greater speed on the straight. It’s a compromise choice that we’ve also seen on other tracks.”