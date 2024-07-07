Perez makes a mistake, Red Bull takes advantage

Sergio’s disastrous qualifications Perez at Silverstone they condemned the Mexican to starting from the back on the iconic British track.

Red Bull, considering that Czech he was supposed to start the Grand Prix from 19th position, he changed the power unit to his driver. Which, being already at the limit, goes into penalty, and will also start from pit lane because the replacement took place without the approval of FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer.

The press release

This is Bauer’s report: the official sanction for Perez will also be made soon.

For Perez, the Grand Prix becomes even more uphill. While in theory it is a logical decision, because the #11 would have been forced to recover anyway, it is also true that it is raining at Silverstone: with the prospect of a completely wet race, having the new power unit is a less important advantage than usual.