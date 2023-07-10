It is said that only what you like is beautiful and, apparently, it is a concept that is also very valid for the 2023 British Grand Prix. In fact, there are those who are amused (like the writer) to see the pilots push like crazykeeping a decidedly high pace, helped by a rubber degradation cancelled from low temperatures, or to see Lando Norris’ defensive masterpiece on Lewis Hamilton, a lesson in what the British call “racecraft”: perfect trajectories to block the seven-time world champion despite two disadvantageous compounds, but without compromising the exit and traction phases and therefore without offering the side to overtake. And then there are those who complain (in turn with a certain amount of reason) about a race semi “train” for the ever greater ones difficulty overtaking. The reality probably lies somewhere in between, but they certainly met at Silverstone this year several interesting things.

The McLaren exploit, between load, drivers and concreteness

The first, most striking, was undoubtedly the superb performance by the McLarens. Without the Safety Car Norris and Piastri would have arrived both on the podium And with full meritwith a car that expressed a fast and consistent pace throughout the raceled to perfection by the two champions who have been immediately concrete as soon as they received a competitive car from the team. Andrea Stella, architect of the ongoing rebirth of the “papaya” team, said that the high speed range of the curves of Silverstone is the one where the new version of the MCL60 proportionally generates the greatest load aerodynamicwith the consequent super performance seen throughout the weekend.

Even the qualifying data spoke for itself, with Norris’ car being the result the most loaded aerodynamically of the entire leading group. From the point of view conceptual the step forward by McLaren (and the strong start by Aston Martin, which has now gone into difficulty in terms of development) show how, even on these cars, the winning path is to maximize aerodynamic downforcewhile both concepts focused on minimization of dragthat of the SF-23 and that of the Mercedes W13 and W14 “without bellies”, are, ultimately, losing results. Having said that, obviously also with regard to McLaren caution it is a must. The Woking car has become particularly strong in the fast curves and in traction, but, it will be difficult to find the same balance on all the tracks. But in general the challenge for the second force on the track, another formidable competitor joined the trio of Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin.



Ferrari and Mercedes were actually where to be expected

Our job is to look at things objectivelypossibly according to the numbers and not according to the feelings of the momentand if we look at the references of performance from the Maranello and Brackley teams, we actually find that both showed pace not so different from expectations. Before the pit stop on lap eighteen Charles Leclerc, first of the 4, had a gap from Verstappen of 10.047 seconds, equal to 0.558s per lap, i.e. just over half a second per lap estimated on the eve. Russell on the soft tire behind the Monegasque appeared to have more, but evidently not so much as to be able to overtake Ferrari. Once Leclerc stopped, Russell went on for another 10 laps, but at the time of his pit stop, on lap 28, the gap from the leader was 16.356 seconds, equal to 0.584s per lap, i.e. in turn slightly more than half second in round. The overall graph shows that too Lewis Hamiltononce passed Alonso, had a superior pace to the Ferraris (from around lap 12 to lap 26 the Briton was just under two tenths per fastest lap of Sainz), but still a step very different from the first 3. All in all, for the first half of the race we saw Verstappen have more than half a second per lap ahead of Mercedes, who were just two tenths ahead of Ferrari. Practically the exact prediction of the eve. The anomaly in all of this is clearly the McLarencapable of keeping pace at approx 3 tenths from that of Red Bull (from overtaking to the pit stop, Norris lost an average of 0.332s per lap from Verstappen).



Ferrari and the inability to update models correctly

The chapter reserved for the redhead would be very complex, but let’s try to get straight to the point. The Silverstone track is the worst possible on paper due to the limitations of the SF-23 project, and on the eve we had already said that even just being in a fight with Mercedes (decidedly more comfortable in the fast) would have been a good result, given, for example, what happened in Spain in not so different conditions. Actually fight with Mercedes there was and, with good race management, the impression is that at least an acceptable result era within reach. The race though was misunderstood immediately from the Maranello wall. Low temperatures showed very early that the tire degradation was much lower than expectedbut the approach of Vasseur’s strategists remained extremely fearful. The anticipated pit by Leclerc he arrived with the conviction of a potential undercut by Russell, who actually was able to safely carry on another 10 rounds with its soft tire and run the race with a soft-media strategy. Leclerc was asked very high tire “introduction” times, with constant requests for pitch management during the stints, to imply a clear fear of collapse, of which, however, there was no trace on the track. TO Sainz was then mounted hard rubber, despite having done exactly half the race on medium tires and having the second half ahead with the much lighter car. When it was then realized that he could push harder, especially with Leclerc in the last stint with the medium tyre, the Monegasque was stuck in a DRS train generated by the usual Alonso, so good at defending himself that when he has no performance he ends up keeping everyone lined up behind him. Ultimately the impression is that the models of degradation And simulation prepared for the Friday after free practice (in which there were almost 20 degrees more) have been followed to the letter, without realizing that the track conditions were completely changed.

Last call for Aston in Hungary

The next appointment is therefore for Budapest, on a circuit that should be on paper extol Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso. After the first truly conspicuous round of updates Stroll’s team remained sidelined. Significant packages have arrived on the AMR23, for example in Canada, but the step forward has been a lot more contained than McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari. The Budapest race is somewhat the last call for Alonso and his team: if he were to be behind his rivals even on the Hungarian track, the dreams of second place in the constructors’ championship would be far away.

Rain of updates, between spasmodic run-up and “catering”

On the matter updates we would like, in closing, to make a reflection. There amount of packages and new parts, always important, that we are seeing on the track is something not even remotely comparable to what happened in the past season. There are many reasons, including the need to approve the concepts for the 2024 single-seaters as soon as possible, but, behind Red Bull, there is a continuous rain of “updates” for everyone. Yet the limitations, including that of the budget capshould have remained the same. One wonders if (allow us an “incorrect” joke) the Red Bull catering chefs have not opened a cooking class, from which everyone drew the recipes.