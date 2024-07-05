by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc, how many problems with the new package

Ferrari’s Friday at Silverstone should not be analyzed with lap times. The Scuderia from Maranello dedicated the first two free practice sessions to comparing the old and new packages to try to understand what is at the root of the problems that have affected the performance of the last weekends and re-proposed the problem of aerodynamic rebound since Montmeló.

Looking at today’s evidence, the old package was noticeably better performingwhile the new one forced Leclerc to make numerous corrections in the fast lap – one that gave Chapel the shivers – and to drive with a very annoying bounce. The #16 nevertheless interpreted the British Friday as a productive day, from which to take a lot of data in view of the weekend.

Leclerc’s words

“We have some data to analyze and everyone is focused on this to try to make the best decision for tomorrow.“, this is the first comment from the Monegasque after the free practice. “It was a very productive day, although unfortunately not particularly fast. We are now evaluating everything, so I cannot say yet which direction we will go, but we are working on it and I am confident that tomorrow we will make the best decision for us.. If we can be in the fight? I don’t think so. Personally I have the impression that Red Bull and McLaren are much further ahead this weekendunfortunately. But let’s wait and see, I hope I’m wrong“.

“We will analyze the data collected to make the comparisons we need and decide with the team the next steps. We are not completely satisfied at the moment and for this we will continue to work hard to try to solve the problems we encountered today and prepare for a good qualifying tomorrow“, concluded #16. “Now it will be a matter of analysing the data from both cars and making the best decision for tomorrow.“.