Post Pilot Team Turns Time/Withdrawal Points 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 52 1:22:27.059 25 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 52 +1.465 18 3 Landau Norris McLaren 52 +7.547 15 4 Oscar Plates McLaren 52 +12.429 12 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 52 +47.318 11 6 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 52 +55.722 8 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 52 +56.569 6 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 52 +63.577 4 9 Alexander Albon Williams 52 +68.387 2 10 Yuki Tsunoda RB 52 +79.303 1 11 Logan Sargeant Williams 52 +88.960 0 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 52 +90.153 0 13 Daniel Richard RB 51 +1 lap 0 14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 51 +1 lap 0 15 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 51 +1 lap 0 16 Esteban Or with Alpine 50 +2 laps 0 17 Sergio Perez Red Bull 50 +2 laps 0 18 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 50 +2 laps 0 NC George Russell Mercedes 33 Cooling down 0 NC Peter Gasly Alpine 0 Exchange 0

Is back! Sir Lewis Hamilton returns to victory after two years and seven months in his Silverstone. Ninth success for the seven-time world champion at home, in front of his fans, beating the competition of his compatriot Lando Norris and the reigning champion Max Verstappen, who climbed onto the podium with him.

A race made crazy by unpredictable weatherwith intermittent and difficult-to-predict rain that completely mixed up the strategies. The start saw a great momentum from the Mercedes on the front row, with Russell ahead of Hamilton, while behind Verstappen jumped Norris and settled into third ahead of the two McLarens.

The arrival of the first drops of rain favored the McLarens, who in a few laps overtook first Verstappen and then both Mercedes, with Hamilton in the meantime having managed to overtake Russell to take the lead.

When it came to switching to intermediates, with the rain getting heavier, McLaren once again showed a certain fragility in making decisions with the right timing. Here Oscar Piastri failed, losing the lead train by coming back in one lap after Norris and losing almost 20 seconds. In the end the Australian will be fourth, perhaps complaining about a pace that was at times more competitive than that of his team leader.

The switch from intermediates to slicks was the second critical moment for McLaren, which stopped Norris one lap after Hamilton; just one lap, but enough to allow Lewis to jump into the lead and fly towards the 104th victory of his career. The choice of tyres, shared by radio with the driver, was the third point against McLaren: the Soft tyres “copied” by Mercedes for Norris did not appear to be the best for the MCL38 (Piastri with new mediums was the fastest on the track) and so Verstappen (who had chosen the Hards) managed to come back and take second place (and other points in the standings) from Lando.

And Ferrari? Virtually non-existent. Carlos Sainz partially saves face for the Prancing Horse, finishing in fifth place and with the fastest lap. Another disastrous race to be quickly forgotten for Charles Leclercas he had been all weekend. The Monegasque, after climbing from eleventh to seventh position, chose to immediately enter the pits to fit intermediates after the first shower of rain. The move, however, proved to be a mistake, with the track drying out in a few minutes and his tyres disintegrating, causing him to plummet to the bottom of the standings.

A terrible disappointment for George Russell, forced to retire while he was in fourth position due to a suspected problem with the cooling system. Many “beeps” in the last radio communication of the Englishman, who had started from pole and was dreaming of a double after the success in Austria.

Finally, another great sixth place for Nico Hulkenberg, who gives Haas further vital points for the constructors’ championship.

Future appointments

After the triple Spain-Austria-Great Britain, Formula 1 takes a week off before the double that precedes the summer break. The race will then return to the track from 19 to 21 July for the Hungarian Grand Prix.