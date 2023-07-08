Charles Leclerc needed a session in the dry to make up for the time lost yesterday due to an electrical problem that had prevented him from running with the SF-23. The Monegasque had confirmation that the repair to the wiring was perfect because Charles, mounted the soft tyres, set the best time in 1’27″419, resulting in the fastest time in the three intermediates on the track. The rain then arrived punctually , did not allow the Scuderia to gather useful information for the long runs. Leclerc also carried out a couple of laps with slicks on the slippery asphalt to familiarize himself with the slippery surface after the difficulties he experienced in Austria. A long man then advised Leclerc to return to the pits avoiding taking unnecessary risks.

We shouldn’t be surprised because Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have never mounted the soft tire dedicating themselves to the average to collect data that could be useful for the race, given that qualifying will probably be wet, so Red Bull didn’t try to set a lap dry. The Mexican remained anonymous through middle school finishing only 14th.

And so behind Ferrari is the incredible Williams of Alexander Albon: the Anglo-Thai driver moved within 173 thousandths of a second of the red with an excellent 1’27″592, confirming that the latest technical update has allowed the team to direct from James Vowles to make an important leap in quality.The confirmation came from Logan Sargeant who brought his FW45 to seventh position immediately behind Carlos Sainz, sixth with the other Ferrari.

Third place went to Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin capable of 1’27784 to stay ahead of Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). The star is disappointing, so even Mick Schumacher’s night’s work on the simulator was of little use: the W14 suffers from Silverstone and George Russell is even ninth.

The top 10 is closed by Yuki Tsunoda who began to understand something with the revised and corrected AlphaTauri: the Japanese limited the gap from Leclerc to 918 thousandths, immediately pressed by his teammate Nyck De Vries, finally at ease with the AT04.

McLaren didn’t shine: Lando Norris ended up under investigation because at the start of the session, as he was leaving the pitlane, he was blocked by radio because he had a cooling element not removed. A mechanic ran to remove the blower, but it went beyond the line authorizing team staff to take action, for which the Englishman risks a fine. Lando finished 12th, while Oscar Piastri with the finally updated MCL60 was also 17th for him.

The Haas does not impress with Kevin Magnussen, 15th, more perky than Nico Hulkenberg. Alfa Romeo did badly despite the new package of innovations: Valtteri Bottas was 18th with the C43, while Guanyu Zhou didn’t finish a time. The Chinese had to deal with a problem with the MGU-H of the Ferrari power unit. At each appointment there is a problem on the 066/7 of the Cavallino customers: reliability remains an alarm for Maranello.

In the wet, Max Verstappen gave a driving lesson, clearly the fastest with the intermediates, while Charles Leclerc suffered from a harmless spin that made him lose the confidence he was looking for. He still hasn’t found the feeling on the rear …