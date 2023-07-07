A Ferrari with two faces. Carlos Sainz in the second free practice session of the British GP went to challenge Max Verstappen, leader also in the afternoon with Red Bull. The Dutchman eased down to 1’28″078 with the soft tyre, but he was unable to recreate the same gap from the morning on everyone, because the Spaniard showed a decidedly fit Ferrari over the flying lap.

The Madrilenian, after having aborted his first attempt due to having hit traffic in the last stretch, arrived just 22 thousandths behind the double world champion. Carlos Sainz was the only one to approach the RB19, leaving the other pursuers at no less than two tenths

Maranello’s attention was directed entirely in favor of Sainz since Charles Leclerc was unable to take to the track due to an electrical problem that was identified late, so the repair would not have taken place in time to allow him at least one run and then the technicians decided to intervene with the necessary calm at the end of the session. do i need to change the battery? If it were Charles he would have to go to a penalty… The technical problem is weighing on Ferrari’s weekend with the Monegasque who was forced to rest, while there would have been a need to work because the SF-23 seems to confirm the competitiveness seen even on the fastest corners in Austria. Sainz also did a decent long run: nothing comparable with Verstappen’s simulation which is unattainable, but more in line with Sergio Perez’s times.

In third position Alexander Albon continues to amaze with Williams: the Anglo-Thai lapped in 1’28″296 putting himself incredibly ahead of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull by 46 thousandths. The good form of the surprising FW45 is also given by Logan Sargeant who for once he left the rear to climb to fifth place, a sign that in Grove they have found the right path in the development of the single-seater.

More was expected from Aston Martin which is sixth with Lance Stroll more than seven tenths behind Verstappen. The Canadian found a good lap, something Fernando Alonso didn’t manage, however, who was relegated to only tenth place.

Nico Hulkenberg is seventh in the Haas (while Kevin Magnussen is only 17th in the second VF-23) ahead of Pierre Gsly in the Alpine and Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, finally on equal terms with Lando Norris who is only 14th.

It is curious to note that in the top 10 there are seven different cars demonstrating the enormous balance that F1 offers us in the center group, where a couple of tenths of a difference can create big differences on the grid.

Guanyu Zhou has taken back the leadership at Alfa Romeo: the Chinese is 11th, while Valtteri Bottas is only 16th. The Mercedes are dispersed over the flying lap, while the W14s showed a very interesting pace in the race simulation. George Russell is 12th with a margin of one second from Max and Lewis Hamilton is even 15th with the Black Arrow equipped with the new wing: the Brackley car found the right porpoising treatment which allowed it to find an interesting pace.

The two AlphaTauri pilots who were in difficulty with the AT04 who brought an important package of updates to the track that were supposed to improve efficiency in search of better top speeds are missing. The single-seater from Faenza, on the other hand, disappoints: perhaps it lacks set-up. Yuki Tsunoda was faster than Nyck De Vries. The Friesian spun at the end of the session due to a slow puncture.