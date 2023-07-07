Two Red Bulls ahead of everyone in the first free practice session of the British GP at Silverstone: Max Verstappen was the only driver to break through the 1’29” wall on the soft tyres, leaving his teammate Sergio Perez over four tenths with a good 1’29″048. The Mexican, however, confirmed his place of honor closely threatened by Alexander Albon, third with Williams in the colors celebrating the 800th GP of the Grove team. The Anglo-Thailandese rider climbed up to third place with a gap of just 41 thousandths from the RB19.

The new Pirelli tires made their debut in this session with a stiffer construction to compensate for the increase in aerodynamic load that was much higher than that declared by the teams in the simulations. The riders complained enough about not finding grip on the asphalt, despite being aware that the track was very green.

In fourth position is Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, which is a couple of tenths behind the Williams: the Spaniard with the “verdona” managed to precede Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari capable of 1”29″280. In the flying lap the SF-23 seems to defend itself even on the long corners, while the red seems to be in more difficulty in the mini long run. Carlos Sainz, who lapped with a different beam wing from Leclerc’s, is only seventh, less than a tenth by his team mate Esteban Ocon slipped between the two Ferraris with the Alpine equipped with a new front wing.

Well done by McLaren who this time brought the new aerodynamic package for both MCL60s: Lando Norris is eighth with the car equipped with the unprecedented front wing, while Oscar Piastri is tenth with the Woking car characterized by a celebratory livery: the Australian he did a back to back shooting with the old winger. Oscar had to close the session a little early due to a problem with the hydraulic system.

Lance Stroll slipped between the two McLarens with the second Aston Martin: the Canadian, with a gap of two tenths from Alonso, leaves us five positions, demonstrating how compressed the central group is.

And the Mercedes? They finished behind Nyck De Vries’ AlphaTauri immediately at ease with a deeply revised AT04 and finally receptive to the modifications. Lewis Hamilton is 12th with the W14: the seven-time world champion, like his teammate George Russell, did not use the soft tires concentrating on discovering the behavior of the Black Arrow with the mediums. Lewis lapped with the standard car and was a tenth faster than George who had the new front wing that is making the paddock discuss so much for some extreme solutions. Russell did not go beyond 14th place preceded by Pierre Gasly’s Alpine. The Mercedes suffered a lot of aerodynamic pumping, a sign that the porpoising hasn’t been fixed.

Valtteri Bottas is 15th with Alfa Romeo: the Finn seems to have appreciated the innovations introduced on the C43, while Guanyu Zhou is 18th. Yuki Tsunoda with the second AlphaTauri is 16th followed by Logan Sargeant who was the first to mount soft tires, when the track was not yet rubberized.

The Haas are in trouble with Kevin Magnussen ahead of Nico Hulkenberg who lost a piece of bodywork along the way.