After the Austrian Grand Prix, Zak Brown had explained that McLaren’s 2023 world championship would start from that result, from that fourth place that had a profound meaning for the team, almost like a reward for the hard work day and night by everyone factory workers to anticipate those updates useful to improve the team’s fortunes.

Even if a swallow doesn’t make spring, the change of pace compared to other appointments of the season has been evident, as confirmed by the team’s top management, who at the beginning of the year had made no secret of having missed the goals set for the winter break. An admission with an open heart, which had its roots not only in the concept chosen, but also in the changes to the regulations for the 2023 season which had heavily penalized the philosophy followed by the Woking team, as recounted after the Bahrain Grand Prix also by former technical director James Key.

From that moment on, McLaren continued the development work, introducing a new fund in Azerbaijan that represented the foundation of what was then seen in Austria. Subsequently, further updates were added, such as the redesigned bellies, or a modified front wing for the English stage, albeit only available to Lando Norris due to the lack of spare parts.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

On a friendly track, which on paper should have exalted the qualities of the MCL60, the English team knew they could do well, even if the reality told by the track then went beyond the wildest expectations. Several elements made it possible to make a difference, but the secret was having had a package that overall found the best balance between the chasing teams between the race and qualifying, especially in direct confrontation with Ferrari and Mercedes.

Observing the data from Saturday it had in fact emerged how, for example, in high-speed races such as the opening stretch 1-2 or the Copse, teams like Ferrari recorded higher minimum speeds, not exactly the best strength of the SF- 23. Putting aside the fact that only a fourth and a fifth place was achieved, also thanks to some mistakes by the riders, at least on the flying lap the Rossa was able to find an effective balance that would have potentially allowed it to line up in the front row alongside to Max Verstappen.

An aspect that, again in qualifying, McLaren also managed to hit, which demonstrated not only high efficiency in medium-fast corners like Stowe, but also good characteristics in those sections that on other occasions put the MCL60 in crisis , such as slower curves. The references from Saturday, in fact, highlighted how in the slow chicanes 3-4 and 16-17 the Woking car performed well, especially in the traction phase, in areas where theoretically Ferrari and Aston Martin (too low at Silverstone) should have done the difference in a more marked way than we have seen.

British GP – Qualifying Leclerc – Norris Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The central point of this speech revolves around the relationship between performance in qualifying and in the race, in particular how the interpretation of the tires and the weather conditions have differently influenced the strengths of the respective cars. Taking a step back, an interesting aspect was already seen on Friday, when Mercedes was the only team to keep seven sets of soft tyres, remaining with only one set of medium tires and hard tyres. Beyond the possibility of utility in the case of a wet track, the Stella team had already understood on Friday that the softer compound could prove to be an option for the race, maintaining a single stop as a reserve strategy in which the two hardest compounds available.

Mercedes’ race set-up and tactics were therefore built around this element, so much so that George Russell then started on the soft, while with Lewis Hamilton it was decided to diversify the strategy waiting to have references on his teammate of tunic. Conversely, the only top team that showed up on Sunday with two sets of medium tires was Ferrari with Charles Leclerc, given the concrete fear that degradation could push towards a two-stop race.

Just like the star, the red one also built its weekend on the indications obtained on Friday, albeit in a totally opposite way: with the data from Carlos Sainz’s long stint alone in hand, Ferrari focused on a more conservative approach, opting for choices set-ups that help protect the covers. In qualifying, this aspect was partially mitigated by the grip provided by the new tyre, while all the limitations emerged in the race, not only technically, but also in terms of setting.

British GP – Leclerc Norris race Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Paying attention to the telemetric data, the first aspect that catches the eye is how on Sunday the team from Maranello did not maintain the same strengths compared to the McLaren which it had shown in qualifying. A change of pace mainly due to two reasons: the greater quantity of petrol on board made it substantially impossible to take curves like the Copse in full, nullifying part of the advantage of the SF-23. Furthermore, Ferrari’s fear in tire management had meant that on several occasions the standard bearers of the Reds were forced to choke the corners more than their opponents, reversing the situation seen the day before.

On the contrary, the Woking-based team maintained a good level of competitiveness in the slow corners, the most complex on paper for the MCL60, thus managing to show good pace even over long distances. Added to this is an element of reading the race in real time, to which Ferrari has difficulty reacting. The track temperature recorded on Sunday was over 15°C lower than that indicated when the teams had completed their long runs, thus decreasing the stress on the tyres. This benefited those, like Mercedes, who had opted for an aggressive strategy with the softer compound, which later proved to be particularly effective with George Russell.

Beyond the correct predictions, the element of reading the race was seen with the teammate, who started on average instead. After an initial period of management in the fast sections, as soon as the Star understood that the soft guaranteed a good duration, he immediately indicated to Hamilton to reduce the tire saving, thus quickly returning to the exhausts of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. Ferrari’s reaction was revealed by the early stop of Charles Leclerc, in fact the first to stop among the top drivers, for fear that Mercedes could instead change tactics in the race by focusing on the undercut given the low top speeds on the straights which made overtaking on the track is more complex.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A choice that turned out to be wrong, not so much for the strategy itself, but for what Ferrari achieved during the second stint, namely the fact that degradation was extremely limited. From a rather high lap target to try to bring the hard rubber to the end, the Prancing Horse engineers then continued to lower the reference time, dropping by more than half a second compared to the initial forecasts.

The initial apprehension therefore had a cascading effect over the whole weekend, contrary to what was seen in Austria, where the Reds had ticked all the boxes as McLaren did on the English weekend. In Maranello we will work during the week to analyze what went wrong at Silverstone, not only in technical terms, but also in terms of approach. However, not everything is to be seen in a negative way: still knowing the current limits of the car and the reduced gaps in the fight for the podium, the central aspect was to demonstrate that you had taken a step forward compared to the Barcelona race, which ended with a passive by more than twenty seconds from Mercedes. Although McLaren has surprisingly entered the group, the post-Silverstone picture smacks more of a missed opportunity for Ferrari, unable to maximize its potential.