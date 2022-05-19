As teased last month, the Frenchman was hired to take on a new role as part of last year’s Abu Dhabi GP controversy response.

The now ex-CEO of DAMS will leave his position at the French organization on Monday, having given his notice in the past six weeks.

The role of sporting director of the FIA ​​was previously one of many held by Michael Masi. However, the job description was revamped, placing Sicard between the head of the single-seater department, Peter Bayer, and the main F1 men of the governing body.

His responsibilities in F1 will include drafting and updating sporting regulations, as well as maintaining an overview of race control and the marshal control system on behalf of the FIA. His work will also be similar in F2, F3 and F4.

Sicard has never worked directly in F1. However, he had to deal with several drivers who then participated in GPs and had numerous relationships with the F1 teams who entrusted their youngsters to DAMS.

Francois Sicard Photo by: FIA Formula 2

A graduate in economics, Sicard started working in the racing world in 2001, when he joined Renault Sport after having held marketing roles at the French manufacturer for 10 years.

He participated in the creation of the World Series by Renault, managing the championship until the end of its third season in 2007 and working with drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and Robert Kubica.

In 2007 he joined Oak Racing LMP2 as general manager, before moving to DAMS in January 2012 in a similar role.

Over the past decade he has helped the team win titles in several major categories.

Davide Velsecchi won the GP2 in 2012 and Jolyon Palmer repeated the success in 2014, while with the current F2 regulations the best result of the team was the second place conquered by Nicholas Latifi in 2019.

Kevin Magnussen won the Formula Renault 3.5 Series title with DAMS in 2013 and Carlos Sainz repeated the feat the following year. The e.DAMS team has also won three Formula E titles under the leadership of Sicard.