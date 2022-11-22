The Pirelli tests at Yas Marina ended with three Ferraris in the top three. The leadership of Carlos Sainz and the second place of Leclerc are not surprising, but the third position of Robert Shwartzman is a bit, given that he finished 17 thousandths behind Charles. “I dropped a tenth and a half at the last corner,” Shwartzman underlined almost in a whisper, but immediately afterwards he recounted the day with great enthusiasm.

“I’m very happy because this day allowed me to take another step forward – he explained to Motorsport.com – I started from the feedback I had from the FP1 session on Friday and I think I’ve taken a further step. I immediately felt better in the car, a more familiar sensation, and lap after lap I got closer to the times of Charles, who was my reference at the time.”

“The race simulations with this car were a new thing for me – he continued – I had to find a bit of a feeling, but then in the afternoon I got close to Charles’ times. The window in which the rubber works best is very small, and it’s not easy to understand if you can push harder or risk destroying it. Then at the end of the day we went back to performance, and I had to do a mental reset, because I had concentrated on riding at race pace and needed to get back into…qualy-mode. A good lap arrived with the C5s, albeit with a flaw at the last corner”.

After spending a long part of 2022 in the Maranello simulator, Shwartzman returned to savoring the pleasure of a full day on the track, and while the pits and hospitality were disassembled around him, his smile said more than many words.

Robert Schwartzman, Ferrari Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“I compared myself with two riders who won races and took pole positions, and seeing my times gradually get closer to their results made me really happy. You don’t have time available in FP1, and that’s why I enjoyed this day well. I was also able to improve the starts, and now I think that if there were a Grand Prix at this track next weekend, well, I’d feel up to the task, ready to bring a good result to the team”.

Another challenge begins for Shwartzman tomorrow, and it is the one relating to his future plans. “At the moment I’m evaluating everything, we’ll see what I have on the table in the coming weeks. This testing program has given me confidence, I hope I’ve demonstrated something, this season I’ve had very few chances to be on the track and I’ve tried to make the most of them”.

After a pat on the back from Sainz and some engineers, Robert was keen to say one last thing: “When I drove this car the first few times I felt incredible sensations, sometimes I had the perception that the single-seater was superior to me who knew more than me. Then lap after lap I began to understand and tame it, always with respect, and in the end I had the sensation of having the reins in my hand, a truly incredible feeling”.

