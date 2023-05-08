[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Miami Grand Prixfifth round of the 2023 F1 championship.

Pista green after the rain in the night

Florida-style downpour in the night on the Miami circuit, the deposited gumming has been lost and therefore for teams and drivers the conditions of the US track will be truly unknown when the start of the Race gets underway.

Leclerc changes everything after the bang, no penalty

Charles Leclerc he will keep the seventh position on the starting grid despite the replacement of the gearbox, rear wing and undercarriage, interventions made necessary by the incident in Q3 which put an early end to hostilities freezing a starting grid that was nothing short of variegated: Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso are in the front row, Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen in second, Pierre Gasly and George Russell in third, Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon in fourth, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas in fifth.

The Grand Prix will start at 21.30

20.45 – Open pit lanethe pilots can test the conditions of the track.

20.30 – Asphalt ‘very cold’ compared to free practice: at the moment it doesn’t exceed 35°C.

20.15 – These, on the other hand, are the sets of tires still available to the drivers, useful in the event of a two-stop strategy or should there be neutralizations or stoppages.

20.00 – These are the hypothetical dry race strategies envisaged by Pirelli.

One or two stops? 🤔 At the #MiamiGPit could potentially be either 🛞 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/tP7GTQUnn3 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 7, 2023

19.45 – Below is the starting grid for the Miami GP.

19.30 – We begin our report with an update on the weather, a situation that will accompany us in the next few hours until the start: the chances of rain in the race currently stand at 30%.