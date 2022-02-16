[Rassegna stampa] – New regulations, new calendar and even more races. Formula 1 enters a new era, with different cars and the aim of increasing the show and the battles on the track, also trying to increase the number of teams vying for the world championship crown. Certainly then there are many other factors that all come together and contribute to increasing the expectation for the championship that will start on March 20: above all the second act of the Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry, which kept spectators from all over the world glued. in 2021. A thriller solved only in the last act and which promises to replicate as many sparks. Then there is the attempt to return to the top of Ferrari, which has not won a GP since 2019 and finally wants to break the fast.

An important contribution to the increase in expectations on the part of the public is then given by the return to the calendar of many historical tracks in Asia, America and Oceania, set aside in the last two years due to Covid. If all goes as planned, we will finally return to racing in circuits such as Suzuka, Montreal, Melbourne and Singapore, as well as obviously the first ever race in Miami, which thus doubles the American appointments in the program, to the delight of Liberty Media. On the Gazzetta dello Sport we wanted to highlight precisely the large number of tickets that are ‘detaching’ these circuitssynonymous with a continuous and growing public attention to Formula 1.

“[…] The calendar includes 23 GPs, an all-time record, with the return to countries such as Australia, Canada, Singapore and Japan, which had remained out of 2020 during the Covid emergency, and the world premiere in Miami. The sale of tickets, according to what has been leaked, would be going very well. In Melbourne […] it will run on a modified track and a new grandstand has been built to accommodate more spectators, the tickets for the GP are already sold out. […]. Even in Canada there is great anticipation, after an absence of two years, and the coupons are sold out. While Singapore has announced the extension of the agreement with Formula One to host the race in Marina Bay until 2028. Furthermore, among the renewals, recently there have also been important ones of Spain (until 2026) and Bahrain (up to to 2036) […]”.