Formula 1 went on vacation after unexpectedly finding the Mercedes again. The pole position obtained by George Russell at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the subsequent double podium always arrived in Hungary thanks to Lewis Hamilton and the former Williams driver were very strong signals after a negative first part of the season.

The W13 was held back first by porpoising, then by bouncing and too extreme design choices. It is not a question of “size zero” bellies, but of the geometry of the suspension, the bottom and other details that made the Silver Arrows too rigid and subject to skipping on almost any type of track.

After numerous interventions, the W13s began to show interesting potential, culminating in the excellent result in Budapest. Andrew Showlin, Mercedes’ director of track operations, explained why the team has not succumbed to the temptation to abandon the project and will continue to develop it.

“The W13 has been particularly annoying in the way it gives you glimpses of performance and what it could be, and it does it to such a degree that it’s hard for us to give it up. So it sucks you in a bit from the point of view. engineering “.

“It was a difficult car. And certainly some of the problems are due to the fact that we don’t have enough downforce. We have to find some and we have to find even a little more power. But overall Russell’s pole and the result obtained in Hungary is a sign that we are heading in the right direction “.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, makes a pit stop Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The double podium, the pole position, are all things that we could have only dreamed of at the beginning of the year. And this is encouraging. It looks like we are making progress. It was useful to see that this narrow body car can perform well. race results “.

The W13, having solved the porpoising, showed that it could be a competitive car. It is no coincidence that Shovlin has hinted that the basic concept of this year’s car could also be maintained in 2023.

“It is definitely an element to be taken as a basis for development. We will be more effective if we work with what we have, rather than trying to adapt to someone else’s project.”

“The bellies were a distraction compared to the general problems we had to solve. If you think that only three races ago we were bouncing all over the place. Montreal, Baku and Monaco above all.”

“Now the riders are going out and if speaking of bouncing it is because they have had some in the corners. It is almost noticeable by its absence. And we have been able to apply these improvements to the current package and this is a very good sign”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, collides with George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: FIA Pool

If in the first part of the season the cars built in Brackley had left little space to define it as “annoying”. In fact, it seemed to be a wrong project, but after the corrections made in recent months the technicians of the German team began to understand how to make it work in the right window to then extrapolate the desired performance.

“One of the things that has changed is that the drivers suddenly found the confidence in the car that they lacked in the first part of the season. Previously, during qualifying, they always said that the rear was not behaving correctly. It didn’t ‘stick’. We made changes to the car that might have helped Russell get pole. “

“The team did a great job of putting everything in the right window. But the honest answer is that we don’t know how we got pole in Budapest,” finished Shovlin.