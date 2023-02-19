On the heels of an impressive Formula 1 debut at last year’s Italian Grand Prix, where he scored points after replacing the ailing Alex Albon at Williams, Nyck De Vries has managed to secure a seat in AlphaTauri.

Speaking in a new book about the careers of Dutch riders Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries, E Shovlin didn’t hold back from pointing out the talent of the Italian squad’s newest driver.

“I have no doubt that Nyck has the right ability to win races if he is with the right team and in the right car,” said the Mercedes chief engineer in the book entitled “Max & Nyck”.

“Self [De Vries] will he be able to become world champion, it will depend on him. She has less time to do it given his age, but she makes up for it with his experience.”

“We had an agreement with Nyck: if we couldn’t put him in a Mercedes team, he could have chosen the best option. And we may regret letting him go.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we soon find ourselves racing against him in the Red Bull works team. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if that happens in the next 12 months or so.”

“Max & Nyck” is out in the Netherlands and authors Ivo Pakvis and Stijn Keuris have attempted to analyze Max Verstappen’s impact on Formula 1. In addition, the Red Bull ace’s role in contributing to have two Dutch drivers on the grid in 2023.

The authors also describe de Vries’ unusual path to the top racing category and how the 28-year-old driver seized an unexpected opportunity to fulfill his F1 dream.

Nyck de Vries during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix with the Williams FW44. Photo by: Williams

Despite de Vries’ obvious talent, Shovlin said Mercedes could not prevent him from securing an F1 seat elsewhere when the opportunity presented itself. “He fitted very well into our team, but you can’t hold anyone back. He was the ideal reserve driver for us. If we could have kept him available to use in case of need, we would have done so, but we would have prevented a driver from to follow his dream”.

“His Formula E title meant a lot to the Mercedes brand and he was also excellent as a reserve driver. For this reason we wanted to help him further. This is also important for the future. The possibility that Nyck wants to return to this team will be influenced by how fair we’ve been to him over the years. There’s nothing you can’t say Nyck won’t be driving a Mercedes in the future.”

Read also:

The fact that Red Bull’s F1 bosses were quick to offer de Vries an AlphaTauri contract following his appearance at Monza came as no surprise to Shovlin. “What seems strange to me is that there hasn’t been a more heated fight to get him into the team,” he said.

“Only Red Bull made a choice based solely on ability. And I think there were political elements behind its failure to arrive elsewhere.”