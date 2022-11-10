On the one hand, sustainability, cost reduction. On the other, safety. Tire warmers and their use continue to be discussed and discussed by the FIA ​​Technical Department, technical directors and Formula 1 designers.

After the first season ever in which the world champion Circus has adopted 18-inch tires, it now seems clear that even in 2023 there will be no reductions in the temperatures of the tire warmers for heating the tires, even if the intention remains to eliminate them completely already. early 2024.

The ban on the use of electric blankets would be introduced in just over a year due to cost and sustainability issues. Evaluations have been done several times in the past, but each time the idea was abandoned due to potential complications in terms of safety, rather than the performance of the cars.

Discussions on the matter are still ongoing, but according to Andrew Shovlin, track technical director of the Mercedes team, the FIA ​​will not have to allow tires, which are designed to face the race without being preheated, to be unsuitable for the increased downforce levels that the teams will be able to catch up with the new single-seaters.

“Sport has to be very careful, tire warmers legislation must not exceed the speed of tire development,” said Shovlin. “These cars have more straight downforce than the single-seaters of the past. The high-speed loads are very, very high and the teams are constantly working to increase performance. And it’s hard for Pirelli to keep up with this constant development.”

Shovlin believes that while it is possible to produce tires that can run without being preheated by tire warmers, F1 needs to make sure this doesn’t come at the expense of racing.

“Probably Pirelli could provide us with tires that do not need to be preheated even immediately, but this tire would not lead to good races. It would not allow the riders to push hard and we would end up with very high tire pressures and a significant loss of tire. ‘adherence “.

“It’s about striking a balance between the demands of sport and the environmental concerns that are being addressed. But the biggest concern is to make sure we don’t end up with a worse sport, because we have set the rules on what we intend to achieve.”

“I think the challenge of equipping today’s cars, which are so powerful, so fast, with so much downforce, with tires without tire warmers, is incredibly difficult. I think it’s very easy to look at the F2 and say, ‘Well, they do.’ energies involved are enormously higher in F1. On some tracks the F1s are about 20 “faster than the F2s. And this challenge for Pirelli is very, very difficult. It requires many stages of technical development, ”Shovlin concluded.