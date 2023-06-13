The double podium obtained at the Spanish Grand Prix brought smiles back to Mercedes. The innovations introduced in Monaco but exploited much better at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona have done their duty, showing that all the work done by the team over the last few weeks has been done in the right direction.

However, Barcelona has often been friends with the Silver Arrows – now the Black Arrows – over the past decade. On the track that often hosted the winter tests, the Brackley team frequently dominated, barring fratricidal accidents.

That’s why the team, starting from the top, is very cautious about the performances seen on Catalan soil. Suffice it to recall the good things shown in 2022 by the disastrous W13 at Montmelò. So one of the real testing grounds of the new package introduced in the Principality of Monaco will become the Canadian Grand Prix, which will be held next week at Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Andrew Shovlin, director of engineering of Mercedes, underlined how, to understand the real potential of the innovations dedicated to the single-seaters of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, it will be necessary to wait for more reliable feedback such as those that could be collected on tracks other than Barcelona .

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The fact is that the package of upgrades works very well at circuits like Barcelona where you need high-speed performance,” Shovlin said in a Mercedes debrief this week.

“We were more competitive on the fast circuits. In the end we managed to get a good balance and a good race pace.”

“Montreal, where we go next week, is a very different track. There are more low speed corners, many wide open straights and we expect more difficulties.”

“We don’t think we’ll get on the heels of Red Bull. We are aware that Canada will probably be a more demanding challenge than the one we faced at Montmelò”.

According to Shovlin, Mercedes in Canada will find itself in the chasing group of Red Bull, which also includes Aston Martin Racing and Ferrari. And Alpine could also be in the match after the excellent performances in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

“The track [il Gilles Villeneuve di Montreal] it is beautiful and it runs very well there. It will be fun and we will certainly fight to get every possible result. The way the starting grid looks like, we could start from second place as from tenth. There are really a few tenths of a difference between one single-seater and another.”