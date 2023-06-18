On the occasion of the 2023 edition of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Federation had decided to review the escape route at the first chicane, which, through an opening between the grass area and the wall, made it possible to rejoin the track in relative security, but cutting curve two.

However, for this year’s GP weekend, the FIA ​​has extended the end of the barrier to prevent the drivers from returning by skipping turn two, thus paying for any mistakes more markedly, but also to prevent any mechanical failures from causing a car to rejoin the track out of control in that area. Following this modification, the drivers who went wide were faced with a double choice: to go around the barrier by cutting into the grass, even if this would have meant returning to the full racing line, or to make a sort of U-turn returning to the middle of the chicane.

In the evening’s drivers’ briefing the subject was discussed at length, with Lewis Hamilton reportedly pointing out that he has never seen a car have the type of accident that the barrier extension was designed to prevent, i.e. cause an out of control car rejoined the track after turn two.

To get around the barrier, the pilots had to cut on the grass returning in full trajectory Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Despite the opinion of the drivers, the barrier also remained on Saturday in wet conditions, while the FIA ​​intervened in view of the race by shortening the barrier to make it easier for the drivers to rejoin the track safely and further forward than in turn 2 . “Editing [originale] it was made to avoid accidents that occur on the track.

“After discussions with the riders, we made the change to allow them to re-enter more easily and will further refine this solution for future events.”

Before Sunday’s change was officially confirmed, the drivers explained that they should have more of a say when track changes are being considered.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“We all talked about it last night,” GPDA director George Russell said when asked about it.

“In retrospect, we probably should have been consulted on the opinions on the matter before making any decisions. And we all agree that it was not optimal. It is one of those cases where you scratch your head and try to figure out why “said Alex Albon.

Yuki Tsunoda, one of the many drivers who went wide in turn one this weekend, said he understood why the barrier was originally modified, but he also underlined how the scenario that prompted the FIA ​​to intervene is not so probable.

“Everyone has talked about it, it’s dangerous. I think in the end the FIA ​​understands it too, but I think I also understand their point of view, the reason why they did it.”

“Lewis and I said that in the last 20 years there haven’t been those kinds of accidents. There’s definitely a positive side to what they’ve done, obviously when someone has had a brake failure or something, we can avoid a contact. But, at the same time, there are more chances to pass the outside of Turn 1 and come straight back into Turn 2, which can lead to more contacts.”

Oscar Piastri also tried the escape route, having to cut onto the grass, even if this prompted him to rejoin the full trajectory: “I too went through the grass and it wasn’t the safest of reentries, even if that’s the best I could do. So I hope the wall is removed.”