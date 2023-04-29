After Friday’s pole valid for the GP grid, the Monegasque signs an encore and will start in front of everyone in the afternoon Sprint as well. Then Perez and Verstappen
Charles Leclerc, already on pole for the Azerbaijan F1 GP, also set the best time in the Baku Shootout Pole: the Ferrari driver will also start in front of everyone in the afternoon Sprint with the SF-23. Next to him Perez, third Verstappen, both on Red Bull. The Monegasque hit the wall in the final part but seems to have not damaged his car.
